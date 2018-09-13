AllianceNRG Program has expanded into Monroe County, Florida, to offer PACE Financing to Homeowners

Innovative Program Provides Property Owners 100% Financing for Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Wind Resistance Upgrades

Maitland, FL (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

Monroe County has elected AllianceNRG ProgramTM to offer its Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing to property owners. AllianceNRG Program offers homeowners long-term, low cost financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy and wind resistance improvements. The AllianceNRG Program is now available across 31 Florida counties, covering more than half the state’s population.

With 100% financing of projects, homeowners can upgrade their properties with no capital outlay and can reduce costs by lowering utility bills and insurance premiums. The financing is in the form of a non-ad valorem assessment, added to the property tax bill as a separate line item, and is repaid with the other property taxes. The AllianceNRG Program offers low, fixed interest rates with terms up to the estimated useful life of the improvement (capped at 30 years). Popular projects qualifying for financing include wind-resistant and/or energy efficient windows and doors, LED lighting, HVAC, solar panels and roofing. Hurricane preparedness and green roofs are also eligible for financing and provide additional opportunities for owners to improve their properties.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Monroe County property owners to provide this very valuable alternative form of financing for their energy efficiency, renewable energy and wind-resistant home improvement projects”, says Steve Cropper, AllianceNRG Program President. “Used responsibly, PACE financing provides the homeowner with an affordable means to capitalize the cost of vital upgrades to their homes with no risk and no up-front out-of-pocket costs.”

PACE financing benefits all stakeholders by increasing property values, making homes safer and reducing demands on the power grids. PACE also stimulates local economies and provides financing for construction projects with the American Council for an Energy- Efficient Economy (ACEEE) estimating that 17 jobs created for every $1 million financed.

Interested homeowners can check if their property is eligible at www.AllianceNRG.com . Application and approval is fast and easy online. If PACE is not available in your community, contact your City Council or County Commission.

The AllianceNRG Program is sponsored in Florida by the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a governmental agency organized to establish a statewide PACE platform offering both residential and commercial PACE financing. For more information, please visitwww.FlordiaPACE.gov. Counterpointe Energy Solutions LLC is the third party program administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency and has been offering PACE program administration services nationwide since 2014. For more information, please visit www.counterpointees.com.

About AllianceNRG Program Florida

The AllianceNRG Program is the largest PACE program in Florida and is the third party administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency (FPFA). FPFA was created in 2011 for the sole purpose of leveraging the advantages of an independent statewide approach to PACE financing. The AllianceNRG Program currently operates in Florida, California and Connecticut. In California the AllianceNRG Program is a program of the California Statewide Communities Development Authority’s Open PACE Program.

For more information, please visit www.AllianceNRG.com, or call (855) 509-9922 if you are a residential property owner, (855) 431-4400 if you are a commercial property owner, or (561)-409-0343 if you are a county or city.