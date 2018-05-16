AllianceNRG and CounterpointeSRE PACE Programs now available in Osceola County, Florida

Innovative Program Provides Property Owners 100% Financing for Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy and Wind Resistance Upgrades

Boca Raton, FL (PRUnderground) May 16th, 2018

The AllianceNRG ProgramTM and CounterpointeSRETM Program are now offering residential PACE financing throughout Osceola County’s unincorporated areas in addition to commercial PACE. The AllianceNRG Program and the CounterpointeSRE Program are now available in 22 counties and various cities in Florida, covering more than 8.7 million people, representing approximately 42% of the state’s population.

The Programs provide Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing for property owners. PACE financing makes energy conservation and efficiency, sustainability and resiliency improvements affordable for property owners by providing fixed-rate financing for 100% of the project and closing costs. It is repaid through an assessment on property tax bills.

The AllianceNRG Program serves the residential market and the CounterpointeSRE Program serves the commercial market. The residential program offers a fixed interest rate of 5.99% regardless of the term of the assessment. Different fixed interest rates apply to commercial property owners depending on the term. Financing is limited to the useful life of the improvements with a maximum of 30 years. These programs are among the leading PACE programs in the country.

Along with helping property owners save on energy and insurance bills, PACE Programs spur local job creation by increasing demand for home improvement services and supplies.

A wide variety of energy-saving products are available to property owners. Some of the Programs’ most popular products include solar power, whole-home heating and cooling (HVAC) systems, energy-saving windows and doors, roofing and insulation.

The Programs can help property owners reduce insurance premiums and protect them from disasters by financing hurricane protection property upgrades like new roofs, strapping, storm windows, doors and hurricane shutters.

Interested property owners can check if their property is eligible at www.AllianceNRG.com for residential properties and www.CounterpointeSRE.com for commercial properties. Application and approval is fast and easy online. If PACE is not available in your community, contact your County Commission.

The AllianceNRG Program and CounterpointeSRE are sponsored by the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a governmental agency.

For more information:

Residential:

Telephone: 855-509-9922

Email (Property Owner): Information@AllianceNRG.com

Email (Contractors): Contractorenrollment@AllianceNRG.com

Website: www.AllianceNRG.com

Commercial:

Telephone: 855-431-4400

Email (Property Owner): Inquiry@CounterpointeSRE.com

Email (Contractors): Contractor@CounterpointeES.com

Website: www.CounterpointeSRE.com

Government Relations:

Telephone: 855-431-4400

Email: Gov@CounterpointeES.com

Website: www.FloridaPACE.gov

Our mailing address is:

6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Boca Raton, Florida, 33487

About Florida PACE Funding Agency

The Florida PACE Funding Agency was created in June 2011. The Agency’s mission is to facilitate the implementation, planning, development, funding, and financing of a statewide platform allowing private property owners, counties and cities to easily and economically take advantage of a program providing funding for qualified improvements to real property. Those improvements encompass energy efficiency, renewable energy and wind resistance.

Florida’s PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) legislation allows individual residential and commercial property owners to seek financing for those energy efficiency, renewable energy and wind resistance improvements in the form of a special assessment though a long term property assessment. Repayment of the assessment is made over a period of years and collected on the same bill as property taxes.

The Agency has the largest PACE program in Florida and participation in the Agency’s PACE program is increasing.

For more information about the Agency, please visit www.floridapace.gov. For cities or counties seeking to participate in the Agency’s PACE Program, please contact C.J. De Santis at (561) 409-0343 or gov@counterpointees.com.