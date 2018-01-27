AllergyEasy Oral Drops Relieve Increasingly Common Esophagus Inflammation

AllergyEasy helps physicians prescribe under-the-tongue drops to treat an increasingly prevalent reflux-like disease called eosinophilic esophagitis.

For years, doctors confused eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) with acid reflux. Although the two conditions share symptoms, EoE is actually an allergic condition that causes the esophagus to become inflamed. Doctors are often at a loss as to how to treat increasingly prevalent cases of EoE, but a program known as AllergyEasy is changing that. AllergyEasy helps doctors prescribe under-the-tongue allergy immunotherapy drops for lasting relief from EoE.

It wasn’t until a few decades ago that doctors even realized that eosinophilic esophagitis was its own condition, separate from acid reflux. With EoE, large numbers of white blood cells congregate in the tissue of the esophagus as part of an allergic reaction to food proteins and other triggers. Doctors can prescribe temporary symptom relief through steroids and acid blockers, but the AllergyEasy program can address the root of the problem for long-term eosinophilic esophagitis treatment.

The AllergyEasy program starts with sublingual (under-the-tongue) allergy drops that absorb into the bloodstream through specialized cells in the mouth. They work a lot like allergy shots, desensitizing the body to allergens that once triggered symptoms. As the drops recondition the body to stop overreacting to allergens, the inflammation in the esophagus subsides and so do the EoE symptoms.

EoE can cause scar tissue to develop in the esophagus, making it difficult to swallow. As the esophageal opening narrows, food can get stuck (known as food impaction). EoE also causes chest pain, persistent heartburn, abdominal pain, regurgitation, and vomiting.

Just as allergies are rapidly increasing in the U.S., so too is EoE, which now affects about 150,000 people nationwide and is one of the most common causes of difficulty swallowing and food impaction in young adults.

Dr. Stuart Agren, AllergyEasy founder, said that the condition is particularly difficult for kids.

“Adults can develop EoE, but it is most common in children,” said Dr. Agren. “Some young patients find it so uncomfortable to eat that they turn food away and don’t get the nutrition that they need. This can lead to lifelong feeding problems.”

Dr. Agren said that the AllergyEasy program is one of the only sources of long-term relief for EoE.

“Steroids and esophageal dilation only help temporarily,” said Dr. Agren. “Sublingual allergy drops are a lasting solution because they address the underlying allergy. When the immune system learns to stop reacting to triggers, EoE symptoms will stop developing.”

The allergy drops can be prescribed by AllergyEasy physicians around the country. They treat for hundreds of environmental allergens (dust, pollen, mold, etc.) They also provide treatment for dozens of food allergens (including wheat, milk, and nut allergy treatment).

Patients and doctors can visit AllergyEasy.com to learn more about sublingual immunotherapy drops for eosinophilic esophagitis treatment.

