AllergyEasy Offers Portable Allergy Care for “Snowbirds” and Frequent Travelers

For people on the go, AllergyEasy offers a simple alternative to allergy shots with under-the-tongue immunotherapy drops that can be taken while traveling.

Phoenix, Arizona (PRUnderground) July 13th, 2018

For people who move to the southern United States during winter months to enjoy milder temperatures or those who are frequently on the go for work or leisure, maintaining steady allergy treatment can be difficult at best. But AllergyEasy is changing that with a shot-free version of allergy immunotherapy that can be taken anytime, anywhere.

Most allergy desensitization programs require patients to report to the doctor’s office a couple times per week for shots. That’s difficult to do if you are not in town on a regular basis. But the AllergyEasy program helps physicians prescribe sublingual drops that can be dosed under the tongue and absorbed into the bloodstream by specialized cells in the mouth. The drops are safer than allergy shots so they do not need to be dosed under direct physician supervision.

As with allergy shots, the drops can help desensitize the body to allergens in the environment so that it will stop overreacting to them. This desensitization process, known as “immunotherapy,” is the only treatment capable of altering the immune system so that the body can achieve long-term allergy relief. (Other allergy treatments involve medication but they only alleviate symptoms in the short-term and do nothing to address the underlying allergy.)

Immunotherapy used to be out of reach for travelers who couldn’t get to the allergist regularly, but AllergyEasy is bringing this treatment to the jet-set crowd with its pack-and-go allergy drops.

Stuart Agren, M.D., AllergyEasy Founder, said that he believes that sublingual allergy drops are the wave of the future for allergy treatment.

“The drops are critical for people like business travelers, winter visitors, and deploying military members who need portable allergy treatment, but they’re becoming a popular choice for all patients as life becomes more hectic and people want a more convenient treatment option,” said Dr. Agren.

The drops comply with TSA regulations and can be carried in a travel bag as long as they are kept at room temperature. They are dispensed once daily under the tongue. While many allergy shot programs only provide protection against a handful of local allergens, the AllergyEasy program fortifies patients against all of the most prevalent allergens nationwide.

“We offer one of the most comprehensive treatments available so that people are protected no matter where or when they travel,” said Dr. Agren.

The AllergyEasy program is available through physicians across the country, including family doctors. AllergyEasy is a turnkey allergy treatment program that allows primary care doctors to increase their medical practice revenue while helping more of their allergic and asthmatic patients. Physicians can order allergy test kits, perform appropriate testing, and prescribe sublingual immunotherapy to meet the needs of their symptomatic patients.

In addition to the common allergy symptoms of sneezing, a runny or congested nose, itchy eyes, and hives, allergies can cause asthma, eczema, headaches, and fatigue.

Food allergies cause additional symptoms including gas, cramping, nausea, bloating, and diarrhea. They can also cause hay fever, hives, and swelling of the lips, palate, and tongue. In addition to providing protection against environmental allergens (pollen, dust, mold, etc.), the AllergyEasy program provides food allergy treatment for the most common food allergens. This includes milk, wheat, and nut allergy treatment.

To learn more about sublingual immunotherapy allergy drops, visit www.AllergyEasy.com.

About AllergyEasy

AllergyEasy helps allergy doctors around the country provide sublingual immunotherapy (allergy drops) to their patients who suffer with allergies to pollen and food allergies (including dairy allergy, wheat allergy, nut allergy, fruit allergy and more.) AllergyEasy can connect patients to a doctor in their area who offers sublingual allergy treatment.

