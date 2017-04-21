AllergyEasy Offers Help for an Increasingly Prevalent Reflux-Like Condition

Eosinophilic Esophagitis is a newly recognized allergic disease that acts like reflux. Doctors nationwide rely on AllergyEasy to treat the condition.

(PRUnderground) April 21st, 2017

Those who suffer from eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) may have trouble swallowing, stomach discomfort, chronic heartburn, and vomiting. The disease acts a lot like reflux, and until recently, most doctors confused the two illnesses. The condition has recently been identified as a chronic allergic inflammatory disease, and the AllergyEasy program is helping physicians around the country provide treatment with under-the-tongue allergy drops.

Since there was no clear diagnosis until recently, most doctors just treated eosinophilic esophagitis symptoms with acid blockers and steroids. Unless the source of the problem is addressed, however, symptoms keep recurring. AllergyEasy treats the underlying problem-the allergic reaction.

With EoE, the histamine response produced by allergic reactions leads to inflammation of the esophagus. When the esophagus is inflamed, people can experience the pain and heartburn that characterize EoE. In advanced cases, scar tissue can develop, causing the esophagus to become more and more narrow. This can lead to “food impaction,” where food becomes lodged in the esophagus.

EoE will often cause children to vomit frequently or to lose all interest in food because of the pain associated with eating.

“A lot of kids with EoE are chronically underweight,” said AllergyEasy Founder, Stuart Agren, M.D. “Once they begin taking the allergy drops, the pain and inflammation die down, and they can finally start to enjoy eating.”

The drops are a form of sublingual immunotherapy and work much like allergy shots, starting with a “serum” containing allergens suspended in a saline solution. Rather than being injected into the skin, the serum is dosed daily under the tongue where it can absorb into the blood stream. Over time, the drops can desensitize the body to allergens that cause eosinophilic esophagitis. It is believed that most cases of EoE are triggered by food allergens, but many people who suffer from the condition also have environmental allergies.

AllergyEasy helps physicians test for allergies and prescribe sublingual immunotherapy drops for eosinophilic esophagitis treatment. Since the drops are safer than allergy shots, they can be taken in the comfort of home. Allergy drops have been shown to be safe and effective for a variety of age groups.

Eosinophilic esophagitis affects about 1 out of every 2,000 people. It occurs in people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds but seems to be more prominent in males than females. People with EoE often have asthma, eczema, and hay fever.

As food allergies increase, it is expected that EoE will become more and more common. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that food allergies among children increased about 50 percent between 1997 and 2011.

(These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)