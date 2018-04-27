AllergyEasy Offers a Shot-free Treatment for Both Pollen and Food Allergies

AllergyEasy helps primary care physicians treat allergies using sublingual immunotherapy drops for environmental and food allergies.

Phoenix, Arizona (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2018

Thanks to AlleryEasy’s turnkey allergy treatment program, primary care physicians can now prescribe allergy immunotherapy to their patients without the pain and rigor of shots. AllergyEasy uses sublingual (under-the-tongue) allergy drops which are safer than shots and can be taken in the comfort of home. They are often a better option than shots for young children, and they can be used not only for environmental allergies but also for food allergy treatment.

No-shots allergy treatment, known as sublingual immunotherapy, has been around since the mid-1980s. It is very popular in Central Europe where nearly half of all patients receiving allergy immunotherapy get drops instead of shots. The treatment is quickly gaining traction in the U.S. due to its high rates of effectiveness and also its convenience. Although shots must be administered at the doctor’s office, drops have a higher safety profile and can be dosed at home. They are a great choice for kids who are too young to safely take allergy shots.

With allergy shots, antigens are injected into the top layers of the skin and absorb into the bloodstream. The antigen exposes the body to gradually increasing doses of the very things that trigger symptoms (including pollen, dust, mold, etc.) Over time, the body learns to tolerate these allergens and stop overreacting when it encounters them in nature.

Allergy drops work much like shots, desensitizing the body to allergens over time. The allergy drops are dispensed under the tongue where they can absorb into the bloodstream through specialized oral cells.

According to Dr. Stuart Agren, AllergyEasy founder, the drops are at least as effective as shots.

“Hundreds of studies have confirmed the efficacy of sublingual immunotherapy,” said Dr. Agren. “We have treated tens of thousands of patients with the drops over the past few decades and seen an 85 percent success rate in relieving allergy symptoms and a 90 percent success rate in reducing asthma.”

Dr. Agren said that allergy drops have the added advantage of being easier to stick with.

“Compliance is critical for allergy immunotherapy, and the drops make it easy,” said Dr. Agren. “With shots, patients have to drive to the doctor’s office a couple times a week to get their injections. With drops, they simply dispense them under the tongue once a day. Even young kids can do it.”

The drops are effective for hay fever, asthma, hives, eczema, asthma, coughing, and sinus and ear infections. They have also been shown to be effective with food allergy treatment, allowing people to be free of gastrointestinal complications from food allergies and eosinophilic esophagitis (food-allergy induced inflammation of the esophagus).

Allergists can prescribe AllergyEasy drops, but so can primary care physicians. AllergyEasy helps PCPs order allergy test kits and administer them as well as prescribe sublingual immunotherapy drops through compounding pharmacies. This allows patients to receive their treatment from a trusted family physician without having to be referred to specialists who may be located far away or may be difficult to get an appointment with.

The AllergyEasy program also allows primary care physicians to maintain better continuity of care with their allergic patients, diversify their treatment offerings, and increase their medical practice revenue.

About AllergyEasy

AllergyEasy helps allergy doctors around the country provide sublingual immunotherapy (allergy drops) to their patients who suffer with allergies to pollen and food allergies (including dairy allergy, wheat allergy, nut allergy, fruit allergy and more.) AllergyEasy can connect patients to a doctor in their area who offers sublingual allergy treatment.

(These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)