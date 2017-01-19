AllergyEasy Has a Simple Solution for an Increasingly Common Reflux-Like Disease, Eosinophilic Esophagitis

It has been a rough road for sufferers of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a disease that manifests much like acid reflux. For years, doctors couldn’t accurately diagnosis the disease-let alone treat it. It is now known that the disease is caused by allergies, and AllergyEasy is helping doctors around the country treat the condition with easy-to-administer sublingual allergy drops.

AllergyEasy has a network of physicians around the country who offer the drops for health problems related to food and environmental allergies. Just like allergy shots, the drops are a form of immunotherapy, the only treatment that has been shown to alter the underlying allergy instead of just its symptoms. The drops are dispensed under the tongue (known as sublingual immunotherapy) where they absorb into the bloodstream, desensitizing the body to allergens that once made it miserable.

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a result of allergies-often food allergies-that cause inflammation of the esophagus and other tissues in the digestive tract. People who suffer with EoE have trouble swallowing, abdominal pain, chronic heartburn, and vomiting.

Doctors historically used acid blockers and steroids to address the symptoms of EoE. The drugs were usually just partially effective at best, and they didn’t address the true source of the disease-allergies. Since the sublingual allergy drops available through AllergyEasy affect the underlying allergy itself, they can provide lasting relief-not just a “bandage” fix.

Dr. Stuart Agren, Medical Director of AllergyEasy, said that EoE can be especially hard on children who may vomit up their food and experience chronic heartburn or pain in the chest and upper abdomen. Mealtime often becomes so unpleasant for kids with EoE that they simply stop eating.

“A lot of children with EoE have trouble maintaining their weight,” said Dr. Agren. “Once they begin the allergy drops, the inflammation dies down, allowing them to eat like normal kids–without pain or vomiting.”

Dr. Agren said that the inflammation of the esophagus that defines EoE can add up to big problems over time.

“Scar tissue begins to form in the esophagus, so the opening narrows,” said Dr. Agren. “Food can’t pass through easily so it gets stuck or impacted.”

AllergyEasy physicians can test for allergies that may contribute to the patient’s health problems and prescribe eosinophilic esophagitis treatment using sublingual allergy drops. This allows patients to develop immunity to allergens and stop overreacting to them in ways that lead to uncomfortable symptoms. Though allergy treatment drops work much like allergy shots, they are safer than shots so they can be taken at home rather than at the doctor’s office. Their safety profile also makes them a better treatment option for younger children than shots. Kids’ allergy drops contain the same allergen extracts as the adult version and are taken daily under the tongue.

Eosinophilic esophagitis was hardly recognized 20 years ago but is now a rapidly increasing source of gastrointestinal problems. Its quick rise largely parallels the fast-growing allergy epidemic in America. EoE affects about 150,000 people in the U.S.

To learn more about treatment for food allergies that may support eosinophilic esophagitis treatment, visit AllergyEasy.com or call 1-877-2-SNEEZE (1-877-276-3393).

About AllergyEasy

AllergyEasy helps allergy doctors around the country provide sublingual immunotherapy (allergy drops) to their patients who suffer with allergies to pollen and food allergies (including dairy allergy, wheat allergy, nut allergy, fruit allergy and more.) AllergyEasy can connect patients to a doctor in their area who offers sublingual allergy treatment.

(These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)