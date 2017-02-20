AllergyEasy Announces Turnkey Treatment to Fill Void from Allergist Shortage

In the face of a dwindling number of allergists, AllergyEasy is helping primary care doctors treat allergic patients using an oral alternative to allergy shots.

(PRUnderground) February 19th, 2017

Allergies affect one in every five people, but even as allergies are increasing, the physician base charged with treating them is diminishing. According to the American College of Allergy and Immunology, the number of allergists is expected to decrease by 7 percent by the year 2020. AllergyEasy is filling that void by helping primary care physicians treat allergies with a turnkey allergy treatment program that uses under-the-tongue drops instead of allergy shots.

AllergyEasy is an Arizona-based organization with prescribing physicians across the U.S. AllergyEasy provides doctors-including family physicians, pediatricians, dermatologists and otolaryngologists-with all of the materials needed to test allergic patients and treat them by prescribing sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT).

“Primary care physicians are the first line of defense when allergies crop up, but when they refer patients out for treatment, continuity of care can suffer,” said Stuart Agren, M.D., AllergyEasy founder. “This program allows PCPs to treat their patients’ allergies competently and efficiently in an environment where the patient feels comfortable.”

Sublingual immunotherapy works much the same as allergy shots, only antigen is dosed as oral drops rather than through injections. The drops absorb into the bloodstream through special cells in the mouth. The allergy treatment drops help the body develop immunity to pollens, mold, pet dander, dust, and certain food items so that it will stop reacting to these allergens with compromising symptoms.

The drops are safer than shots so they can be taken in the comfort of home rather than at the doctor’s office. They are also appropriate for many children who are too young to qualify for shot therapy.

Dr. Agren said that the drops present a marked advantage over allergy pills and other synthetic medications.

“Patients often depend on a barrage of prescription medications including antihistamines, nasal sprays, and inhalers,” said Agren. “These help temporarily, but they are not capable of addressing the underlying allergic disease. Drops actually address the source of the allergy so the allergies don’t keep recurring.”

AllergyEasy helps physicians order allergy test kits so they can perform skin-scratch testing. If patients’ test results and medical history indicate allergy, physicians can prescribe sublingual immunotherapy drops-either mixing them in-office or ordering them from a compounding pharmacy.

AllergyEasy shows that about 80 to 90 percent of their patients experienced marked symptom relief in the first several weeks of using the drops. Shots, on the other hand, can often take more than six months to show results.

The allergy drops are made of all-natural antigens. They can be used to treat allergies in the environment as well as some food allergies. (Shots have not proven successful for food allergies but drops have been shown to be safe and effective for allergies to dairy, nuts, wheat, eggs, fruits, vegetables, soy, and more.)

The AllergyEasy program allows physicians to better serve their allergic patients and increase the revenue of their medical practice. AllergyEasy also sales wholesale allergen extracts. For more information about the AllergyEasy environmental or food allergy treatment programs, visit www.AllergyEasy.com or call 1-877-276-3393.

(These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.)