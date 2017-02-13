Allergy and Asthma Online Communities to Provide Life-Changing Support to Millions of Americans

New kind of digital support for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions created thanks to new partnership between HealthUnlocked and Allergy & Asthma Network

(PRUnderground) February 13th, 2017

HealthUnlocked has announced a new partnership with Allergy & Asthma Network, to provide a completely new kind of digital support to people with asthma, allergies and related conditions within the United States (U.S.).

Asthma and allergies affect a large percentage of people and families in the U.S., with over 50 million people having some form of allergy and one in 11 people diagnosed with asthma. The reach and extent of these diseases shows the significance and value of information and support.

The partnership further grows the HealthUnlocked network within the U.S. and the range of support specifically tailored to American people with long term health conditions. It will focus on the development of a range of online digital communities for people with asthma and allergy management. The partnership spans both advice and support to those affected, with three online communities dedicated to asthma, anaphylaxis and allergies. Additionally, a Spanish-speaking forum for the conditions will be developed.

Allergy & Asthma Network’s mission is to end the needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions through outreach, education, advocacy and research. The new communities are expected to provide life changing support, help and prevention by offering an online area for people to come and share experiences with others who have also been through a similar thing. It is aimed to support people directly affected by the conditions and their families.

Join or visit the communities:

USAsthma

USAllergies

USAnaphylaxis

La Red de Alergia y Asma (Allergy & Asthma Network )

Each community is a free and expert resource, open to people with the condition or looking for prevention advice. It will include self-management support for those at risk of developing the disease or interested in advice. The new communities are now available for anyone to join.

HealthUnlocked Chief Executive, Jorge Armanet said: “Support, help and information is invaluable to people living with asthma and allergies. This new partnership will create a safe space for people to ask questions, and reach out to others. By coming to one of these communities, the millions of people affected by these conditions will find potentially life-changing support from others going through similar experiences.”

Allergy & Asthma Network President and CEO Tonya Winders added: “We believe these online communities are critical to provide a sense of belonging where people can relate to others going through a similar journey with asthma and allergies.

About HealthUnlocked

HealthUnlocked is the world’s largest social network for health and in the top 20 health websites globally. With over 500,000 members and approximately 40 million users per year, the website increases patient engagement and contributes to improved health outcomes, through use of its online health and wellbeing forums/communities.