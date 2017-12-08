All Natural Joint Pain Relief Supplement Soothaflex Launched

Soothaflex, a new all natural joint pain relief supplement, has been launched by Health Vitality Labs; It's a pain and inflammation reducer primarily for joint conditions

Atlanta, GA, USA (PRUnderground) December 7th, 2017

Health Vitality Labs have announced the launch of a new joint pain relief supplement called Soothaflex. It is an all natural supplement mainly derived from enzyme and plant based extracts and free from hormones, steroids and side effects. It is an all natural inflammation and pain reducer.

Based on ground breaking research and backed by multiple clinical trials, the all natural ingredients in Soothaflex have been shown to reduce inflammation and joint pain, without the dangerous side effects of prescription and over the counter medications.

What makes Soothaflex unique is that it is enzyme based. In numerous double blind, placebo controlled trials; these natural enzymes have been shown to not only significantly reduce swelling but also to repair the underlying cause of the inflammation.

The all natural enzymes in Soothaflex have been proven to be effective against all types of inflammation such as inflammation of the joints, other body organs and the digestive system. The pain and inflammation reducing actions are prompted by the enzymes breaking the dead tissues and excess fibrin, thereby eliminating the inflammation. The body is then able to rid itself of the dead tissues and fibrin growths promoting the healing process to accelerate.

Soothaflex also serves as a natural and safe alternative to over the counter medications and powerful steroids that are sometimes used for pain control.

Soothaflex is made using DRcaps capsules – an innovate HPMC capsule with Kosher and Vegetarian Society certifications. DRcaps capsules also help protect the supplement ingredients from stomach acid by ensuring that the benefits of the product are not compromised.

Those wishing to find out more about Soothaflex can visit the website at: http://soothaflex.com.

About Health Vitality Labs

Health Vitality Labs is a US manufacturer and marketer of premium all natural vitamins and nutritional supplements. Known for quality, purity and cutting edge formulas, its products are available at major outlets and over the web at www.soothaflex.com