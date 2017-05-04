All In Packaging Announces Partner Program

All In Packaging is proud to announce its Partner Program. It will simplify three processes of buying, packaging, sales for packaging buyers, suppliers and distributors.

England, UK (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017

Packaging buyers gain simplified work process for packaging procurement. Now they have easy access to portfolios of different manufacturers from one dashboard. Products that the customers select can then be ordered with just a few clicks.

All In Packaging’s Partner Program further aims to make it easier for packaging suppliers to get to new markets. They can also extend their business’s reach with a curated network of distributors. Suppliers are easily able to upload their inventories to the system. In this way, these products become available on many online shops through a single platform, well within the reach of thousands of yearly potential buyers visiting allinpackaging.co.uk.

For packaging distributors, the company employs an intuitive and efficient way to expand their business reach with online sales. These distributors will also own packaging web shops that can be incorporated into their current websites. Plus, they can add virtually unlimited number of packaging products to their portfolios and enjoy reap the benefits of the joint marketing efforts.

Headquartered in Horsham, England, All In Packaging is a packaging sales platform that includes a chain of synchronized packaging web shops and a network of packaging distributors.

