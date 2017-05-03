Alder Technology Expands Wide Format and Dye Sub Print Industry Services

Alder welcomes Joe Rogers as new Print Solutions Expert to deliver crucial color management and process control guidance for all types of print companies.

Portland, OR (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2017

Print industry professionals now have an unbeatable resource to help them harness color management and print process control. Alder Technology (http://aldertech.com) announced today that they have welcomed Joe Rogers to their team as a Print Solutions Expert. Joe augments Alder’s industry-leading services with additional expertise in RIP software, as well as in the hot segments of wide format and dye sublimation printing.

“Our clients look to us for the technical and strategic guidance they need to take advantage of market opportunities,” said Alder Technology President Bruce Bayne. “Having Joe on board will further expand both our reach and expertise to help more customers set the standard for color and quality, and to replace wasted time and resources with productivity and profit.”

Rogers comes on board after years of partnering with Alder, contributing his passion for color and specialized knowledge on a project basis. His experience in multiple aspects of print – from sales and quoting to workflow to production – enables him to collaborate deeply with stakeholders across a project and quickly identify areas that are hampering a print organization’s effectiveness.

“When customers reach out for print process consultation, they are typically reacting to a symptom,” said Rogers. “I’m well versed in dealing with those symptoms, but I prefer to go deeper. Focusing on the root problem, and curing the affliction at its source, is what delivers true value. My goal is to significantly improve a company’s bottom line in a lasting way.”

Joe’s previous experience includes a position at EFI, where he supported Fiery® XF, the company’s wide-format inkjet digital front-end and color management workflow RIP. He also served as point-person for EFI’s acquisition of sublimation print manufacturer Reggiani. Previously, in his role at Caldera, he supported all aspects of color management for the company’s RIP software for large and grand format printers. His earlier print industry experience includes five years with screen-printing pioneer MetroMark.

About Alder Technology

Alder Technology provides the solutions, training, and support printers need to increase their profitability through the power of color management and process control. We apply more than 40 years of experience to analyze your production processes from beginning to end and identify improvements that take your quality and customer satisfaction to new heights. Headquartered in Portland, OR, we provide solutions for the industry’s top commercial offset print, wide/grand format, packaging and label, signage, marketing, advertising, design, and other print providers. Alder President and G7® Certified Process Control Expert Bruce Bayne is also Founder of SpotOn! Press (www.spotonpress.com), which develops software to support the printing and signage industry.