Alchemy Personal Training Featured On Sky News

"We believe in the quality over quantity notion and hence have semi-private Pilates sessions so that we can invest more time in your fitness".

London, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

Rufus Bradshaw, the managing director of Alchemy Personal Training was interviewed by one of the renowned journalists of Sky News. Mr. Bradshaw briefly speaks about the importance of calorie count. With the UK being the fattest country in the European region, Alchemy Personal Training has taken an initiative to encourage people to be fit and attain their desired body. “Alchemy PT is more than just a name, it’s a culture, a way of life, a belief” claims Mr. Bradshaw.

This fitness centre believes in conducting assessments before going ahead with the workout plan. According to the trainers, 80% of the people who come in for training have embedded misconceptions which are often built by the media and press. This is why their trainers urge people to do an assessment through which they can identify their goals.

Through this assessment, the trainers will conduct an in-depth analysis on the person’s goals, targets, and what kind of food do they generally consume which will give an idea about their lifestyle. This health screening will determine if they consume unhealthy food or if it is other lifestyle factors like irregular sleep that is affecting their fitness.

To attain their desired body, the trainers build food and workout schedules. Alchemy personal training has a team of qualified, well-trained, professional, and friendly trainers who would guide people through every step of fitness. Choosing a trainer is extremely important especially if people are looking for weight reduction. This could be that one changing factor that can improve a person’s fitness level.

In the interview with Sky News, Mr. Bradshaw emphasises that “In a caesar salad, there are more calories and that’s what people presume. For instance, there are more calories in the dressing than there is in the meat and salad! This comes as a surprise to most people as they think its healthy, but it’s not.” He further explains that people often get deceived by the look of the food. In general, people have this preconceived notion that anything that is full of vegetables is healthy. At times, this can be wrong too, just like the Chicken Caesar Salad.

Apart from consuming healthy food, it is essential to burn the excess calories and this can be done by training under a qualified and professional gym instructor. With several years of experience in the fitness industry, Alchemy personal Training has trained many people and has transformed their lives. Mr. Bradshaw aims to “qualify in some of the world’s top fitness, health, and well-being courses so that we bring something new to Alchemy clients, not just once in a while but time and again.”

Checkout the interview of Mr. Bradshaw at https://news.sky.com/video/calorie-count-could-be-part-of-obesity-plan-11491181

Press Release By:

Be Unique Group, a Digital Marketing Company in Dubai.

Other services include Google AdWords Management, Social Media Management and Web Design and Development.

About Alchemy Personal Training

Alchemy Personal Training is a leading fitness centre located in Wilmslow. From personal training to Pilates sessions, we have a wide range of services that can be availed by all fitness lovers.

We believe in quality over quantity notion and hence have semi-private Pilates sessions so that we can invest more time in your fitness.

If you are looking for an ideal training centre that will offer great results, get in touch with our trainers and book an appointment with us.

For more information visit our official website at https://alchemypersonaltraining.com.