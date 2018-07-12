Al Mauceri from Mauceri Bynum Included on the 2018 D Magazine Best Insurance Agents List

Since 2006, Mauceri’s goal has been to provide outstanding service and guidance to his clients and is honored to be recognized for his efforts.

McKinney, TX (PRUnderground) July 11th, 2018

Serving the people of McKinney as the largest independent insurance agency since 2006, Al Mauceri of Mauceri-Bynum Insurance is excited to announce his inclusion on D Magazine’s Best Insurance Agents list of 2018. It is his first recognition on the list.

Prior to this achievement, Mauceri-Bynum Insurance was recognized as the Best Insurance Agency in McKinney from 2014 to 2018 by McKinney Online Magazine. The company has become a household name in the city and has developed a vast client base that trusts Mauceri-Bynum’s professionalism and insurance expertise.

Al Mauceri was formerly an executive at Nationwide before starting his own agency; saying that he was experienced in the business of insurance was an understatement. After acquiring Bynum, he and his colleagues launched the insurance agency they have today by assembling a top-notch team.

At Mauceri-Bynum, the clients’ needs are the number one priority. The agents are there to assist clients with any concerns, and they aim to tailor the best insurance rates and options for each individual client.

If you are in the market for insurance, consult Mauceri-Bynum. They are accredited by the Better Business Bureau and have an A-rating on Angie’s List. To speak to one of their stellar agents, or to get a free quote today on a potential insurance need, call them at 214-733-8400 or visit their website at: http://www.minsuranceagent.com/

