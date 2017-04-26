Al Jazeera Journalist Mehdi Hasan Headlining Houston Refugee Benefit

Amaanah Refugee Services Expecting 1,100 for Annual Fundraiser

HOUSTON, Texas (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

Al Jazeera journalist Mehdi Hasan will headline this year’s Amaanah Refugee Services annual dinner, Rays of Change, helping to support programs for families and children in the nation’s top US refugee resettlement city.

The sold-out event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the Hilton Americas-Houston , Ballroom of the Americas, 1600 Lamar Street.

In 2016, the US resettled roughly 96,000 refugees, more than all other countries in the world combined of which Houston continued to welcome the vast majority of newcomers totaling 2,434 refugees.

Hasan is an award-winning British broadcaster, author and columnist based in Washington, D.C. He is the host of “UpFront” on Al Jazeera English, where his interviewees have included Edward Snowden, Ehud Olmert and General Michael Flynn.

Mehdi has been included in the annual list of the 500 ‘most influential’ Muslims in the world, as well as the 100 most influential Britons on Twitter, and his debate-winning speech on Islam and peace at the Oxford Union went viral in 2013, amassing more than 3 million views online.

“Amaanah Refugee Services’ global reach demonstrates Houston’s influence in transforming the lives of resettled refugees,” said Ghulam Kehar, CEO of Amaanah Refugee Services. “We’re honored to host Al Jazeera journalist Mehdi Hasan at our annual dinner and look forward to sharing his perspectives with our members, donors and volunteers.”

As a post-resettlement nonprofit, Amaanah Refugee Services aids in long-term integration when the federal government’s initial six-month Refugee Resettlement Program support expires. Amaanah Refugee Services provides families and children classroom and after-school education, case management, financial assistance, women’s services, language development, employment support and comprehensive sports.

About Amaanah Refugee Services

Since 2008, Amaanah Refugee Services has been on a mission to integrate resettled refugees into their news homes and communities. Our vision is to transform the life of every refugee resettled around the world. We believe that refugees are dignified human beings with exceptional experiences, talents and potential. With the right direction and resources, they will add to the prosperity of our societies.