AirGMS Introduces Extended Free Plan to Help Airbnb Hosts Grow

AirGMS, an Airbnb management software company, has been hard at work behind the scenes yet again. They have made it their mission to develop the vacation rental industry and help hosts grow their businesses and thus far they have truly succeeded. AirGMS Airbnb management software is already used by hundreds of hosts from all over the globe.

As part of their commitment to the vacation rental industry, they constantly introduce brand new features to improve their top-notch Airbnb management software and help hosts. For instance, recently they have made the first version of the AirGMS API available to any business that would like to enjoy all the benefits that their services can offer.

Up until now hosts with only one listing were able to use AirGMS to manage their business with no charge. Now the AirGMS team has decided to outshine their competitors even more and extend their already impressive free plan from 1 to 4 listings. This is definitely wonderful news that hosts will welcome as it offers extraordinary possibilities. With this new offering, hosts can really grow their business by using automation that will significantly increase their efficiency.

Without being charged anything at all, Airbnb hosts who have from one to four listings will be able to automate both their guest messaging as well as reviews and manage their cleaning tasks more efficiently. This is key if you want to grow your business as messaging is one of the most time-consuming daily activities. As a matter of fact, it has been calculated that a whopping 70% of messaging can be automated with the help of AirGMS. This means more time that business owners can dedicate to something else at zero cost at all.

The company’s CEO and co-founder Ivan Levchenko explains: “We want to help hosts to grow and one of the best ways that we could think of is to extend our free plan to four listings. We hope that this opportunity will help many more Airbnb hosts take their businesses to the next level.”

About AirGMS Technologies

AirGMS is an all-in-one vacation rental software that helps Airbnb managers to increase revenue by at least 15% instantly with the power of technology and automation. Hosts from all over the world benefit from enormous time saving using AirGMS functionality to control bookings and alterations, guest communications, as well as automate day-to-day operations. Users are able to operate all accounts using a single interface, with access to the same advanced features through the mobile web platform for managing on-the-go.