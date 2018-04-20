AirGMS Announces Exciting Rebrand and Promising Roadmap

AirGMS, Canadian vacation rental company announces a rebranding of their popular Airbnb property management software and a revamped, reimagined website.

Vancouver (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2018

AirGMS, Canadian vacation rental company announces a rebranding of their popular Airbnb property management software and a revamped, reimagined website.

The rapid growth from a small startup to one of the leaders in the industry became the main driver for the changes both in visual identity and technologies. The website has been improved, including redesigning the logo, simplifying navigation and changing the color scheme. The software was supercharged with numerous outstanding features while being redesigned as well. AirGMS is now your all-in-one solution for all aspects of vacation rental needs, upgraded to streamline the vacation rental management process for individual hosts and companies no matter how many listings they have.

Since the initial launch in 2015, AirGMS has grown to serve сuѕtоmеrѕ frоm over 49 соuntriеѕ oversee thе mаnаgеmеnt оf аlmоѕt 18,000 Airbnb рrореrtу listings across thе glоbе. Along with the rebrand, the company has committed to introducing an impressive product update and roadmap. One of the most expected updates is native integration with HomeAway and VRBO planned to be launched by June 2018.

AirGMS CEO, Ivan Levchenko states: “We are using our clients’ experience as our roadmap to ensure we’re creating the best offering for our customers. We truly believe that the visual changes we introduced along with scheduled new features and integrations will improve the hosting experience for our clients and prospects. “

The vivid grey and yellow colors of the design represent the brand’s bold character and quest for continual improvement. Their Polyhedron symbol remains unchanged, representing being an all-in-one solution and catering to all aspects and needs of vacation rental business. AirGMS is a leader in the vacation rental business, on the frontline of its development and changes. As they spot trends and upgrades, they incorporate new features into exclusive offerings.

As the numbers of hosts and guests increase, so also must the efficiency of an Airbnb vacation rental software. Hosts with multiple Airbnb properties are a growing percentage of vacation rental accommodations, and AirGMS is creating a streamlined, intuitive product to allow these hosts to manage their business on the go. The enhancements that AirGMS is delivering keep the vacation rental business moving forward.

Along with the visual changes to the AirGMS platform, there’s also a vast improvement to the software features and design. The company experienced a very busy and fruitful year in 2017 with new advancements and integration introduced. Most notably, the mobile apps launch, integration with two key exchange partners – KeyCafe and EveryDoor, improved access control and enhancements to cleaning management tools.

Using leading-edge technology and personal experience as Airbnb hosts make AirGMS uniquely qualified to determine the needs you have as a host, and the best practices to solve your problems. Incorporating technology into every aspect of hospitality is the hallmark of their growing business. AirGMS is changing because the world around is changing – the company has a determination to never stop leading the way in innovation, personality and thought.

About AirGMS Technologies

AirGMS is an all-in-one vacation rental software that helps Airbnb managers to increase revenue by at least 15% instantly with the power of technology and automation. Hosts from all over the world benefit from enormous time saving using AirGMS functionality to control bookings and alterations, guest communications, as well as automate day-to-day operations. Users are able to operate all accounts using a single interface, with access to the same advanced features through the mobile web platform for managing on-the-go.