AirGMS and EveryDoor Announce Partnership to Fully Automate Key Exchange

AirGMS shared their API with EveryDoor so that an integration can be built that will fully automate the key exchange process. Both companies have a passion for guest service – by easing the life of the host's check-in process, they're able to use leading-edge technology to improve traveler experiences.

Vancouver (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2018

AirGMS and EveryDoor – both Airbnb management automation companies based in Vancouver – announced a partnership recently that will streamline the guest experience for Airbnb rentals and allow hosts to fully automate guest access and interaction. By this partnership, AirGMS and EveryDoor focus on improving the hosts’ business practices. As Airbnb hosts themselves, the development team at AirGMS uses their own experience in the field to offer solutions to common hospitality needs.

“Hundreds of Airbnb hosts around the world using our software consider check-in automation extremely important. So we are very enthusiastic about our partnership with EveryDoor that is aimed to fully automate key exchange. By sharing our API with partners we strive to streamline business operations for Airbnb managers and plan to roll out more integrations quite soon.” -Igor Kostin, Co-founder and CTO of AirGMS Technologies

Hosts can expect to reduce check-in time to seconds and clicks. The software connects to apartment intercom systems and smart locks, making it easy to automatically give both guests and cleaners access to your apartments, homes, and townhomes. Turn the codes on when you need them, and turn them off when the guests depart or the work order is complete. PIN codes are cycled through with each guest, helping you track access to your rental.

EveryDoor’s smart-lock automation system works with many different smart-locks, so hosts with multiple properties can easily use EveryDoor at each location. By combining their smart-buzzer system and smart-locks, hosts can automatically unlock apartment doors when guests access the building using the intercom system or simplify the check-in process by using one pin code for both building and apartment unit access.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our collaboration with AirGMS, they’re very well respected among our customers for their first-class Airbnb PMS. The fact that we have been able to create such a seamless integration is going to create a lot of new value for both of our customers.” -Daniel Fraser, CEO of EveryDoor Services

Using the integrated systems allows hosts to manage their properties from the EveryDoor dashboard – coordinate the entry to each property through an AirGMS account, as well as update entry codes when needed. Airbnb managers will be able to include EveryDoor building and property access instructions automatically via AirGMS automated messages. These can be sent out with a welcome letter to guests after they book, and again with their arrival instructions.

Automating responses and streamlining Airbnb management provides a consistent guest experience – frequent travelers will know what to expect from the particular property and thus be more likely to rebook. And hosts will reduce the worry about communicating with each inquiry.

This exciting partnership with two Airbnb industry leaders is a win-win for both travelers seeking a unique experience and hosts seeking to increase their revenue and facilitate bookings. Expect more API integrations from AirGMS as the company seeks to provide the best Airbnb management experience possible.

About AirGMS: Launched in 2015, Vancouver based AirGMS is a vacation rental software company whose primary goal is to ease the workload of the latest generation of Airbnb hosts. AirGMS takes great pride in offering unique features in the all-in-one software for growing Airbnb hosts and property managers.

About AirGMS Technologies

AirGMS is an all-in-one vacation rental software that allows users to control bookings and alterations, guest communications, as well as automate day-to-day operations. Users are able to operate all accounts using a single interface, with access to the same advanced functionality through the mobile web platform for managing on-the-go.