AIDS Project New Haven Partners with Team Greenlight Comedy to Raise Money for Event Fundraiser

AIDS Project New Haven’s Comedy Event Raises Thousands for Caring Cuisine Food Delivery Program

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

AIDS Project New Haven partnered with comedian Christine O’Leary’s Team Green Light Comedy for a night of raucous standup comedy to raise money for AIDS Project New Haven’s ‘Love Stink’s benefit on February 14, 2017, at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven, CT.

The show featured award-winning comedian, O’Leary and members of Team Green Light Comedy and raised thousands of dollars for AIDS Project New Haven, the oldest and largest AIDS service organization in Connecticut.

The organization serves clients in the greater New Haven area with medical case management, psychological care, alternative therapy (massage, Reiki, etc.), food delivery service, client support groups, and testing and counseling. The organization’s most critical goal is getting infected individuals into care immediately.

The event was chaired by Coleen Campbell, mentor and Board Member at AIDS Project New Haven and Amedeo Rapuano, the event production manager.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our event and are delighted to meet our fundraising goal. The proceeds will be used to support Caring Cuisine, AIDS Project New Haven’s food delivery program that feeds 125 people seven days a week who are infected and affected families of people living with HIV/AIDS,” says Campbell.

Rapuano attributes AIDS Project New Haven reaching their fundraising goal to O’Leary and her Team Greenlight Comedy. “Christine’s energy and encouragement played a significant part in raising additional funds at the event,” he says. “Christine and Team Greenlight Comedy kept the audience in an upbeat, positive and giving spirit. Laughing, endorphins and giving all go hand in hand and we thrilled with the outcome.”

Comedian O’Leary, founder of Team Greenlight Comedy recently partnered with Hewitt PR, a public relations and marketing firm in Ridgefield, CT to form ‘Step Up 2 Standup,’ and provide comedic talent, coupled with marketing and promotional services to charities and non-profits to help them reach their fundraising goals.

“We’re stepping up for standup for such great causes, and thrilled our standup comedy helps raise money that can make a difference in the lives of so many,” says O’Leary. “There’s always more to give, and this time, it was for AIDS Project New Haven. But when you bring fun and laughs to the world, everybody wins. And next time it will be for another great cause.”

Renee Hewitt, president of Hewitt PR, agrees. “Laughter is the best medicine, but there’s much more power to humor than just medicinal qualities. Tickling a person’s funny bone is an excellent way to capture and maintain their attention to important charities and causes. They become invested in the organization and can make a tremendous difference throughout their lifetime. I’m pleased to partner with Christine in this important endeavor.”

Charities and organizations interested in working with Christine O’Leary’s Team Greenlight’s ‘Step Up 2 Standup’ can learn more at www.christineoleary.com or www.hewittpr.com and call 347.559.1522.

About AIDS Project New Haven

AIDS Project New Haven serves clients in the greater New Haven area with medical case management, psychological care, alternative therapy, food delivery service, client support groups, and testing and counseling. The organization’s most critical goal is getting infected individuals into care immediately. Learn more about at AIDS Project New Haven at http://apnh.org/

About Hewitt PR