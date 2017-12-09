Ahmed Nashaat: Women Tennis Tournament Coming Up

The Sharm El Sheikh International Women Tennis Tournament will celebrate women tennis players from 25 countries.

Egypt, Cairo (PRUnderground) December 8th, 2017

Tennis is a fast-paced game that continues to turn heads in Egypt, which is why an upcoming women’s tennis tournament there is expected to be a huge event in September. The Sharm El Sheikh International Women Tennis Tournament is slated to take place on September 11, 2017, according to Ahmed Nashaat, a philanthropist and engineer who is a huge Egypt aficionado.

The upcoming women tennis tournament brings together 150 international female tennis players from 25 nations. These countries include the Ukraine, Russia, Japan, and Italy. Several top games should be held as part of this exciting tournament.

