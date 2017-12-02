Ahmed Nashaat: Ramses Spotlight of Sun Festival

The Abu Simbel Sun Festival in February will celebrate Ramses II.

Egypt, Cairo (PRUnderground) December 1st, 2017

Egypt, widely known by its nickname of The Gift of the Nile, will be a hot spot for many history lovers in October due to its Abu Simbel Fun Festival. The festival, which also takes place in February, takes place twice a year, according to Ahmed Nashaat, a philanthropist who is passionate about the country of Egypt.

The purpose of the Abu Simbel Sun Festival is to recognize Ramses II’s precise designing of the hugest temple. His design was so exact that solar rays could easily light up the inner chamber of the temple two times a year: on the day he became a pharaoh and on his birthday’s anniversary.

