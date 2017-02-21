Ahead of HostingCon in L.A., Infinitely Virtual Asks: ‘Who’s Got Best-In-Class Sub-Ms Performance?'

IaaS Leader Re-thinks Storage Performance in the Hosting Community

(PRUnderground) February 21st, 2017

With HostingCon Global 2017/Data Center World Global 2017 set for April 3-6 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the CEO of leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider Infinitely Virtual has one word for those whose cloud environments could use a performance boost.

“Wow.”

That’s actually not Infinitely Virtual founder and CEO Adam Stern talking – it’s an unsolicited response from a customer using an enterprise software application, after witnessing a pre-production test of Infinitely Virtual’s implementation of Hitachi’s Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) G600, a breakthrough, rack-mountable storage system acknowledged as the industry’s fastest.

The reaction, in full: “Wow. All I can say… is what was 30 seconds is now 4 seconds, while [another application] that was 3 min. is now 30.1 seconds. Two other apps open immediately.”

Laying down sub-millisecond storage performance as a new marker for midrange cloud hosting, Infinitely Virtual has begun to deploy the G600, migrating customers served by its Los Angeles and Boston data centers, with full deployment expected by the end of the year. The Hitachi VSP G600 delivers up to four million IOPS (input/output operations per second) of flash­accelerated performance, responds in less than 1 millisecond for 99.6 percent of transactions, and automatically maximizes performance in real time with Hitachi Dynamic Tiering active flash. According to industry analyst Technavio, flash-based NAS storage arrays offer 40-45 times better performance than hard disk I/O performance.

Infinitely Virtual’s move underscores the primacy of high-speed storage in overall infrastructure performance. “We believe that if providers aren’t delivering storage performance at this level, they simply aren’t delivering,” Stern said. “For complex applications across the board, storage infrastructure too often cannot keep pace with today’s demands, which is why we’re moving aggressively to offer new solutions that provide substantially better performance, IT efficiency and reliability. To meet future demands, these solutions will lay the foundation for a software-defined infrastructure that has the agility to quickly adapt as demand grows and shifts.”

The Hitachi VSP family of flash-accelerated storage systems offers the ultimate in enterprise storage technology. In addition to delivering up to four million IOPS, the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform G600 supports up to 255PB (petabytes) of storage and the industry’s only 100 percent data availability guarantee. For more information, visit www.infinitelyvirtual.com.

HostingCon’s mission is to provide essential industry knowledge and intelligence in an unbiased platform. It is the only North American event designed completely to serve the good of the cloud and service provider community. Attending the conference are professionals who appreciate the vendor-neutral environment, in which there are no product or service sales pitches, or “pay to play” speakers.

About Infinitely Virtual

The World’s Most Advanced Hosting Environment.

Infinitely Virtual is a leading provider of high quality and affordable Cloud Server technology, capable of delivering services to any type of business, via terminal servers, SharePoint servers and SQL servers – all based on Cloud Servers. Named to the Talkin’ Cloud 100 as one of the industry’s premier hosting providers, Infinitely Virtual has earned the highest rating of ” Enterprise-Ready™ ” in Skyhigh Networks’ CloudTrust™ Program for four of its offerings — Cloud Server Hosting, InfiniteVault, InfiniteProtect and Virtual Terminal Server. The company recently took the #1 spot in HostReview’s Ranking of VPS hosting providers. Infinitely Virtual was established as a subsidiary of Altay Corporation, and through this partnership, the company provides customers with expert 24×7 technical support. More information about Infinitely Virtual can be found at: http://www.infinitelyvirtual.com, @iv_cloudhosting, or call 866-257-8455.