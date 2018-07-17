AG Health launches endocannabinoid nutrition wellness line

First-ever endocannabinoid nutrition product line features tincture, spray and expanded capability of CBD wellness products

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) July 17th, 2018

AG Health, a Florida-based innovator and pioneer of endocannabinoid nutrition (ECN), announced on Monday the launch of its first line of wellness products, VEDA, which are formulated using full-spectrum cannabinoid-rich hemp extracts.

The company’s initial product offerings are now available to consumers online and at select retail locations. Those products include a 1,000 mg and 500 mg ECN tincture with an MCT base and a 125 mg water-soluble atomization spray. Additionally, VEDA is scheduled to unveil additional ECN products in Fall 2018.

“There is an increasing demand for safe, natural solutions that promote overall wellness and we’re thrilled to offer customers a holistic and effective alternative with these new products,” said Robert Chavez, founder of AG Health.

VEDA ECN products are made from extracting the nutrients found in the finest quality domestic hemp plants, including cannabinoids, terpenoids and flavonoids. The proprietary formula helps maintain homeostasis by restoring balance in the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for regulating a wide variety of functions including sleep, mood, appetite, pain, hormone production, immune response and nervous systems.

“Our team has researched and developed what we believe to be the most effective formula of cannabinoids available on the market. Rather than focusing on a specific compound like CBD, we’ve developed a comprehensive blend of natural wellness-boosting compounds to balance common endocannabinoid deficiencies and alleviate related health conditions,” said Chavez.

VEDA ECN products conform to the highest standards of manufacturing for the dietary supplement industry and are in full compliance with the U.S. Farm Bill, making them legal in all 50 states. VEDA products are manufactured under one management team, ensuring quality assurance through proper chain of custody controls.

VEDA is a subsidiary of Avant-Garde Holdings Americas Inc., a research and development company of bio-pharmaceutical products, big data analytics, health information and disease management, drug formulations and commerce solutions for the U.S. cannabis and hemp industry.

For more information on VEDA the company’s products and ECN, visit https://ecnnutrition.com/.

About Avant Garde Holdings

About Avant Garde Holdings

Founded Dec. 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Avant Garde Holdings intends to become a leading manufacturer and supplier of Industrial Hemp derived goods in the U.S. The company offers botanical and natural, plant-based nutritional supplements designed to treat and alleviate a range of health conditions.