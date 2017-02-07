African-American CEO Graciela Blackstone Installed as Queen of Business Development in Ghana

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, Chief of Obilieman-Opah and Acting Paramount Chief Abola Piam We Stool, GA State, Accra in West Africa (also known as Acting GA Mantse), installed Ms. Graciela Blackstone of Annapolis, Maryland as the Development Queen of Obilieman-Opah during a five-day traditional rites ceremony in January. Blackstone now holds a royal position and is fully authorized to do business for the country there and in the United States. Her official title is Naa Adaku Mansa I.

Ms. Blackstone is the Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone and Associates, LLC, which manages the development of the 435,700 square foot Blackstone Amphitheater and Conference Center for Humanity in Annapolis, Maryland. The former head of the royal family, Nii Tackie Obli II, died on October 8, 2016, and after consultations, his son Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I, 29, was appointed to act on behalf of the family.

Following Blackstone’s business trip to South Africa, Nii Oyanka I sought her out as a business partner, in part because of her multi-faceted deals completed for the amphitheater. Nii Oyanka I said, “It has always been my wish to bring development to this area and I hope our partnership will inure to the benefit of the people in the region.”

In the ceremony witnessed by elders, citizens and the local news media, Ms. Blackstone expressed her gratitude in her acceptance address to the chiefs and people of Oblieman-Opah for having confidence in her, and surprisingly, making her a queen during her first visit to Ghana.

“As an African-American woman, it is an honor to be recognized at this level. Being an entrepreneur in America is a norm, but in many other countries, it is still a rarity. Especially for women,” said Blackstone. “While there is a learning curve for me, business and outreach are much needed. I promise to capitalize on the conducive business climate in Ghana to bring investors to establish business in the country.”

About Blackstone & Associates LLC

The Blackstone Amphitheater and Conference Center for Humanity in Annapolis, Maryland (Anne Arundel County) will be the first permanent holographic technology venue in the world and includes a 4000 seat amphitheater, an administration building, a conference center, and landscape features that incorporate an existing historic farmhouse. The project will utilize LEED sustainable technologies and materials throughout; design criteria of LEED Platinum is anticipated.

The Blackstone complex will include national and international entertainment and performing arts, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) programs, the historic Hall Brown House (museum), walking trails, high school graduations, galas and events, trade and business conventions, NASA kids programs, military assistance programs, an international business career center, green business development and cyber programs, as well as providing fundraising space for Anne Arundel County’s 30 plus non-profit organizations.

Graciela Blackstone was recognized by the Maryland General Assembly Senate Delegation for her efforts to bring the Blackstone Amphitheater for Humanity and Conference Center to fruition. A fifth generation farmer, she and her family have lived, worked and eventually owned the land that borders Crownsville and Annapolis, Maryland since 1659. The family farm is the last African-American owned farm in Anne Arundel County. It has been long established that the family’s creed and mission is that the property be used for the good of all. Ms. Blackstone has been able to successfully raise support and donations the past eight years through private funding and donations.