AFC Urgent Care to Open Twelfth Connecticut Location in Vernon Connecticut

AFC Urgent Care is pleased to announce the opening of its 12th Connecticut urgent care center which will be located at 179 Talcotville Rd. Vernon, CT. The new location, which was formerly a Battison’s, will now have convenient accessibility with ample parking. “The city of Vernon is extremely business friendly. As in the past, the city works to create an environment where businesses can open and flourish,” said owner Tom Kelly. “Our newest center is located in a commercial artery of Vernon which lacks medical care alternatives. Our goal is to bring the nicest, most modern medical facility to the Talcotville Rd corridor.” Economic Community Developer Shaun Gately commented on the news, “The Town of Vernon is excited that AFC Urgent Care has decided to join our community. By making a significant investment in your new location and creating approximately 25 jobs, you have further strengthened our economic landscape.”

As with all of their Connecticut locations, hours of operation will be 8am to 8pm on Monday through Friday and Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 5pm.

This new state of the art walk-in clinic will include in-house X-rays and on-site lab, and patients will be treated under the care of Board Certified Doctors, Physician Assistants and APRNs. The medical team will be led by Medical Director Iftikhar Ali.

Along with urgent and primary care issues, AFC Urgent Care Vernon will provide physicals and vaccinations for school sports, immigration, DOT and pre-employment. They will also provide an occupational health program for employers, providing care for workers’ compensation cases and pre-employment testing including drug screening and hearing tests. The new center is expected to create about 20-25 new jobs in the area. Not only will AFC Urgent Care provide an economic impact but this new facility will be able to serve the medical needs for residents within the communities throughout Vernon, Rockville, Manchester, South Windsor, Tolland, Ellington, Bolton and Coventry.

Owners Tom Kelly and Ron Krippner, who own five additional facilities throughout the state, both grew up in the area (Kelly currently resides with his family in Simsbury). The two admit to being self-proclaimed “data junkies,” and have made it a practice of using consumer research and patient feedback to consistently improve their model and ultimately patient experience. They have also demonstrated their vision for local economic growth, exercising “local focus” in every facet of their projects from hiring local contractors, vendors, consultants and medical professionals.

“We are local guys investing our own money in a medical center to take care of folks in our community,” adds Ron Krippner, co-owner. “Unlike many private equity investors entering the urgent care space, we are not interested in simply opening and quickly flipping an operation. Rather, we are in it for the long haul – we want AFC Urgent Care to make a positive contribution to our communities and to the future of Connecticut’s healthcare landscape.”

The center will go beyond urgent care. Director of Marketing and Business Development Kaushik Makati is often found “on the beat” engaging and partnering with local businesses, civic clubs, contributing to community events, sponsoring teams and events with the local Y as well as other area organizations. As with their Danbury, West Hartford and New Britain urgent care centers, the walk in clinic will have an active Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn account to better reach the community with seasonal and relevant health alerts, issues, and reminders, and an active blog offering ongoing health education. Whether you’re a parent of a child that needs stitches but can’t get in to see the doctor, a business owner whose employee gets injured on the job, or an individual in need of an annual physical – AFC Urgent Care Vernon will be there to provide you with the care you need.

