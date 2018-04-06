Aesthetic Practice Digital Marketing, Regenerative Medicine Master Classes at Jornadas Mediteraneas

ISSCA to host regenerative medicine symposium during Jornadas Mediteraneas—Mediterranean Days of Therapeutic Confrontations in Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery—in Barcelona.

The International Association for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has announced plans to host a regenerative medicine symposium during Jornadas Mediteraneas—Mediterranean Days of Therapeutic Confrontations in Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery— in Barcelona, Spain May 13, 2018.

The ISSCA symposium will provide a platform for Global Stem Cells Group to conduct master classes in digital marketing for aesthetic practices regenerative medicine.

GSCG CEO Benito Novas will conduct a master class in digital marketing for aesthetic physicians. Novas, a global entrepreneur and medical marketing professional in the fields of biotechnology, life sciences, and healthcare development, will share his expertise and the latest marketing tools for managing an aesthetic medicine practice. Topics will include social media strategies and tools for promoting physician practices, and how to design Google and Facebook ads that generate targeted leads and engage new potential patients.

Novas’s class will provide aesthetic medicine professionals with a valuable opportunity to learn about the most effective marketing resources and methods for growing an aesthetic medicine practice and best practices for managing different advertising resources.

In addition, Novas’s class will offer expert tips for using content marketing strategies to build a practice. Following the class, Novas will launch his newest book, “Marketing Digital en su clinica Estetica”(“Digital Marketing in Your Aesthetics Clinic”) as well as his new online course, “Digital Marketing for Aesthetic Physicians.

The second master class will focus on regenerative medicine and will be split into two sessions, the first of which will be conducted by stem cell specialist DRA Maritza Novas and anti-aging and regenerative medicine specialist Leslie Mesen, M.D.

Novas and Mesen will offer instruction on adult stem cells, which have attracted the attention of scientists and physicians worldwide for their unique biological properties and potential for treating disease, injuries, and medical; conditions. Stem cell research is complex and fast-growing, with new developments progressing rapidly.

Novas will share her expertise, experiences, and perspective on a broad range of topics regarding advancements in MSC applications during their transition from bench side to bedside.

The second session will feature Mesen, Medical Director of Stem Cells Costa Rica and board certified in anti-aging and regenerative medicine by The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, and DRA Mar Vargas, Director of the Lasar Sculpture Medical Clinic in Escazu, who will present their insights regarding clinical applications of stem cell treatments and share information regarding their clinical experience with the symposium audience.

Sponsored by ISSCA, the symposium will utilize the Jornadas Mediteraneas platform to continue its mission to support a paradigm shift in healthcare from traditional to regenerative medicine in the 21st Century and provide cutting-edge information on developments in all areas of stem cell research.

To learn more about the symposium and digital marketing masterclass and to make a reservation, visit the stemcellconference.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training. and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

Global stem cell’s mission is to be the largest recognized stem cell and regenerative medicine network in the world.

