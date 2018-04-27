Aesthetic Marketing Group announces the first international meeting on marketing in aesthetic medicine August 24, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

MIAMI (PRUnderground) April 27th, 2018

Aesthetic Marketing Group founder Benito Novas announces the first international meeting on marketing in aesthetic medicine, to be held at the Medicine Faculty of Universidad de Buenos Aires August 24, 2018.

Novas, a global entrepreneur and medical marketing strategist in the fields of biotechnology, life sciences, and healthcare development, will lead a team of experts who will share strategies for marketing an aesthetic medicine practice.

The meeting agenda will provide attendees with tools and insights for promoting their practices, with topics including:

How to manage social media to recruit more patients

How to use Instagram and email marketing

How to use content marketing to attract target audiences

Promoting an esthetic clinic in the digital era

Influencer marketing

Novas, CEO of Global Stem Cells Group and Aesthetic Marketing Group, will be the event’s keynote speaker. He will share his expertise in digital marketing, the latest marketing tools for managing an aesthetic medicine practice, and other strategies for promoting physician practices.

“Consumers spend at least three hours per day on social media sites, which makes social media a valuable tool for attracting patients,” Novas says. “Physicians and medical practice administrators who participate in this meeting can learn how to leverage the power of online resources like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to reach target audiences, increase leads, and effectively recruit new patients.

Attendees will also learn about consumer behavior patterns in their search for products and services in the digital age. Most potential patients search Google to find an aesthetic medicine practice that offers the products and procedures they are looking for.

Content marketing and other strategies presented at this meeting will help aesthetic practices maximize opportunities to attract potential patients by enhancing online visibility and increasing engagement with target audiences.

Additional speakers will include:

Hector Portilla, communications and advertising specialist and director of Medestica Digital Portal, who will discuss marketing strategies for the development of cosmetic and aesthetic medicine centers

Tamara Paez, Espana, business consultant and author of Marketing Digital en su clinica Estetica (co-authored by Novas)

Andrea Lapeire, plastic surgeon, Argentina

Dario Parada, owner and founder of Grupo NOTO S.A., Argentina

Alex Novas, Chief Marketing Officer, Global Stem Cells Group U.S.

To learn more about attending Global Stem Cells Group’s first international meeting on marketing in aesthetic medicine email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or send a text via WhatsApp to +1 786 238 2170

About Global Stem Cells Group:

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

Global stem cell’s mission is to be the largest recognized stem cell and regenerative medicine network in the world.

