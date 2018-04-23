Aerospace Museum Wraps Up April With Series Of Special Events

From Photography Month to children’s education programs, there’s always something exciting happening at AMC

The Aerospace Museum is flying high this month after a successful Tower Activities Day for kids and a Photography Night for all ages. The best is yet to come with a series of Art of the Airport Tower events and an Adopt-a-Pilot program on April 26, culminating with the Photography Month Closing Reception on April 27.

April 26

Coffee with Carolyn: Aerospace Museum of California invites the community to visit for coffee and conversation with Carolyn Russo, the photographer behind the latest Smithsonian exhibit, Art of the Airport Tower. The event is 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Museum. Tickets are $20 and include museum admission, available online and at the door.

Adopt-A-Pilot: The Museum is joining Southwest Airlines’ Adopt-A-Pilot program, which will be led by Sacramento pilots First Officer Marcus Kilgore and Captain Tyrone Ward. This award-winning program provides a way to educate students through aviation-themed activities related to science, geography, math, and other core subjects. 32 students from Empire Oaks Elementary will be participating in the program at the Museum. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Carolyn Speaking at Cosumnes River College: Carolyn will be sharing her experiences as a Smithsonian Curator and Photographer and ask about her journey across 23 countries over 10 years to complete her latest exhibit, Art of the Airport Tower. The event is 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Winn Center Community Room. This is a free event for the public.

April 27

Photography Month Closing Reception with Carolyn Russo: To close out Photography Month Sacramento, guests can experience the new McClellan Gallery and learn the stories from the photographer about the amazing towers featured inArt of the Airport Tower. Enjoy live music, wine, and appetizers while admiring the architectural beauty and historical significance of these structures. Tickets are available online. The Reception is 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., tickets are $25. The advance VIP Meet & Greet is 5 – 6:30 p.m., tickets are $40.

