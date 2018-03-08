Advaiya announces new and enhanced Project Portfolio Management Apps and Tools

Advaiya announces new and improved AdValue package and QuickProject mobile app. The enhancements provide Microsoft Project Online (and Microsoft Project Server) users with more features to easily perform day-to-day project management activities.

Bellevue WA (PRUnderground) March 8th, 2018

QuickProject allows project/resource managers and team members to perform time tracking and project reporting on the go and increase organization-wide adoption of Microsoft Project, enabling the benefits of structured project management. Advaiya has also released its enterprise version with enhanced Admin and customization capabilities. In conjunction with Advaiya’s AdValue (a solution package built on Microsoft Project Online), it enables near real-time project tracking and visibility to analytics as relevant to different roles, like executives, project managers and team members.

The QuickProject app helps project managers and team members to get visibility into project plan and milestones, as well as submit and manage timesheets or update task status. It allows tracking of one’s assignments, get reminders, etc. The latest AdValue features enable access to web-based version of project manager and executive dashboards, role-based access to project workspace, risk heat map, monthly and weekly task completion updates.

The newly released QuickProject includes enterprise features allowing organizations to manage users and certain policies. It carries a host of enhancements for better usability and ability to manage task and time updates.

“We are constantly working towards making available the benefits of structured project management with tools that are even better, easier and faster. Our team gathered feedback from our early adopters to determine the direction of this latest release”, said Swati Shrimali, Solutions Architect and PPM COE Lead at Advaiya. “And, we are very excited to announce these enhanced features and the enterprise version of the app, which are aimed to drive company-wide adoption of MS Project Online and MS Project Server, and ensure timely tracking. ”

QuickProject is available as a free download on App Store and Googleplay. Advaiya offers enterprise implementation services where server configurations are required or there are more than five active users. AdValue package on Project Online/ Project Server is implemented based on organization’s specific needs and contexts.

For more information on the QuickProject app, visit – https://www.advaiya.com/services/project-portfolio-management/quickproject and for AdValue, visit – https://www.advaiya.com/services/project-portfolio-management/advalue/

About Advaiya

With mission of Making Technology Work for businesses, Advaiya provides consulting and tools for project management, productivity and business intelligence. With presence across US and in India and a capable team of business and technology consultants, Advaiya has helped organizations implement and adopt technologies with enhanced ROI. A Microsoft Gold Partner, the company has prominent practices in Cloud Adoption, Project Portfolio Management, Adaptive BI and Digital Workplace.



About https://www.advaiya.com/

