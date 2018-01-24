Adrienne Brandes Captures 2nd Highest Sale in Corona Del Mar Neighborhood

Brandes sales exceed $181 million since 2014 with the latest transaction located on Ocean Boulevard in Corona Del Mar

Corona Del Mar, California (PRUnderground) January 24th, 2018

Adrienne Brandes sells the gracious estate located at 3317 Ocean Boulevard in the coveted enclave of Corona del Mar to a lovely family from the South. Brandes represented both the buyer and the seller in this transaction, which is also the second highest sale in the neighborhood for 2017.

Situated on the bluffs of Corona del Mar this exclusive beachfront home spans nearly 3,500 square feet and boasts four bedrooms, four-and-two-half. The interior encompasses a main level master suite, elevator, and three en-suite bedrooms on the second floor with private balconies to enjoy the stunning ocean vistas. The extraordinary finishes consist of Bouquet Canyon stone, slate tile roof, a beautiful garden and fountain, courtyard, spa, outdoor kitchen, a formal dining room, and an attached two-car garage. Other exceptional amenities include a cedar-lined wine cellar, media room, kitchenette, and an office suite with authentic wood floors throughout. This unprecedented estate comprises everything coastal living has to offer from the coveted private beach access and a sports court to a large wrap around terrace that allows you to enjoy the world-renowned sunsets, beach, jetty, and Newport Harbor panoramas.

Since 2014, Brandes transactions total $181 million with the majority of her sales in Corona Del Mar. She has sold more homes on Ocean Boulevard in Corona del Mar than any other agent at least in the last five years, which includes making the highest sale on Ocean Boulevard in 2015 that went for nearly $15 million. In addition to the $15 million sale, she sold the same buyers the home next door, which went for $6.5 million for a sale that totaled over $20 million.

Adrienne Brandes is an agent with Surterre Properties®, a top luxury residential real estate brokerage known for its teamwork and integrity. Surterre is one of the only brokerages with an in-house ad agency with a team of 15 experts delivering innovative marketing to its agents and clients not only in Orange County, but all over the world.

