AdLottery App Launch Gives Users Daily Jackpots Just for Watching Ads

Offering to replace scratch lottery tickets by taking daily jackpots digital, AdLottery makes a win/win as close as a smartphone.

Portland, OR (PRUnderground) July 24th, 2018

The digital age has struck again. A new lottery app for iOS and Android offers to make the scratch ticket antiquated with a new proposition. With a free to play winner-takes-all approach, AdLottery marries marketing to daily jackpots. That’s right, sit and watch an ad and have the potential to make money. Could it be that simple? It can, and it is. Taking minimal time and no money out of pocket, users can win a daily lottery just for watching an ad. Timely, easy, informative, and entertaining, the sweepstakes app ponies up the perks of a lottery without the downside. Short video, anyone?

A cinch to use, users can watch up to twenty-four ads in a day to receive a total of twenty-four tickets – A.K.A. chances to win. Each night the winning ticket is randomly selected. From there, 100% of the daily jackpot is given to the lucky ticket holder via their online winnings tab. Immediately winners can cash out via PayPal.

Slated to implement instant win tickets soon as well, Hunter O’Harrow, Co-Founder and COO of AdLottery said of the game app, “With the app’s launch on Android, we’re also releasing updates for the iOS app. Now loyal users will be rewarded every time they watch at least one ad for five days in a row. Another bonus is on tap after a user watches a total of one hundred ads. These hardcore AdLottery stars will get two tickets for every ad they watch for one week’s time. It’s a great way to pass the time for gamers, and it helps business owners get the word out about their products. Oh, and let’s not forget, it’s good fun.”

For more information visit http://www.adlottery.io.

YouTube Link:

https://youtu.be/W2vfhGK3qS4

iTunes Link:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/adlottery/id1358228957?mt=8

About AdLottery

AdLottery is an iOS app that helps businesses disseminate ads while viewers participate in cash winnings.