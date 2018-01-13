Adjustable Posture Corrector by MediflexPro Offers Instant Results

Satisfied users have enjoyed instant posture correction and increased quality of life

HELSINKI, FINLAND (PRUnderground) January 13th, 2018

The MediflexPro Adjustable Posture Corrector has just launched, making its official debut on Amazon. The groundbreaking device is a simple and cost-effective way for customers to improve their posture instantly.

The founders of MediflexPro created the Adjustable Posture Corrector out of a need that both understood. Both founders had suffered from years of back pain, primarily due to poor posture, and they both recognized that there could be a simple way to help. Now, they are sharing their posture device with others.

The high quality Adjustable Posture Corrector can be tailored to fit virtually anyone. It offers a harness-like construction that is simple to use; users can put it on and enjoy instant natural orthopedic support. When customers purchase the MediflexPro Adjustable Posture Corrector, they also receive a bonus 7-day posture program that includes an ultimate sitting posture checklist and insiders group. With both the brace and the program, users have all the tools necessary to improve posture. A 1-year 100% money back guarantee is offered with each purchase.

According to founder Laura Stolt, “Be the most attractive version of yourself, now. This is the quickest and easiest way to improve your posture.”

One recent customer said, “Helps retrain muscles used in good posture. Helps with neck and upper back strain. Lightweight and feels like backpack straps. Comfortable yet it reminds you to watch your alignment. Seller is awesome about following up with educational info.”

The MediflexPro acknowledges that theirs is not a typical posture corrector. Because it offers shoulder support and a unique step-by-step program, the Adjustable Posture Corrector stands apart from competitors. It has been designed to offer effective posture correction for men, women, and children alike.

Customers can find the posture corrector brace and further information at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Adjustable-Posture-Corrector-MediflexPro-Shoulder/dp/B077BN1YL8/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1514982841&sr=8-1&keywords=mediflexpro).

Details can also be found at http://mediflexpro.com/.

About MediflexPro

The founders of MediflexPro have both suffered from back pain. Together, the two created a device that instantly corrects posture, thereby alleviating back pain and increasing quality of life. The Adjustable Posture Corrector is now available on Amazon.