Adimarket named distributor for Prostemics’ AAPE regenerative stem cell skin and hair products

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) March 23rd, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group subsidiary Adimarket has been named the official distributor of advanced adipose-derived stem cell protein extract (AAPE) products manufactured by Prostemics.

AAPE hair and skin care products, available through Adimarket’s online regenerative medicine store, leverage the regenerative power of stem cells for use in anti-aging and restorative skin and hair products by utilizing medical techniques to extract, manipulate, and process adipose-derived stem cells.

AAPE product benefits:

Skin care

More than 800 types of human protein extracts in stem cells provide superior biological activity to boost cell repair and improve skin elasticity that is lost in the natural aging process. AAPE can be applied in various areas of clinical treatment with MTS and laser for anti-wrinkle, anti-oxidation, wound healing, and whitening effects. In Japan, more than 200 dermatologic clinics use AAPE for skin rejuvenation. AAPE is approved by dermatologists and medical professionals in the U.S., Korea, and Japan. Since it is extracted from human adipose-derived stem cells, AAPE is considered very safe, effective, and powerful for anti-aging skin care regimens.

Hair care:

AAPE hair care serum is a non-invasive treatment that can be applied in a clinical setting without discomfort or downtime as a hair loss treatment.

The serum’s adipose or fat tissue content provides large numbers of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) which are located within the stromal vascular fraction (SVF) which contains powerful regenerative stem and stromal cells, progenitor cells, growth factors and many other powerful biologic components that work to regenerate cell growth.

AAPE hair treatments can be used with PRP or Platelet Rich Plasma. Like PRP, recent scientific literature supports the use of adipose-derived stem cells to help enhance hair growth from weak hair follicles.

About Adimarket:

Adimarket, Inc., a division of the Global Stem Cells Group, is a one-stop, cost-competitive online marketplace for quality regenerative medicine equipment and supplies for physicians and healthcare professionals.

Adimarket was founded to provide practitioners the tools they need to practice regenerative medicine in a medical office setting. Motivated by a firm belief in the impact stem cell medicine can have when dispensed in a doctor’s office, Adimarket provides physicians with the tools they need to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.