Adimarket announces launch of Cellgenic stem cell protein extract hair restoration product

GSCG affiliate Adimarket announces the launch of the Cellgenic adipose-derived stem cell hair restoration application that maximizes the skin and hair follicles’ own revitalizing capabilities.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) June 29th, 2018

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) affiliate Adimarket announces the launch of the Cellgenic adipose-derived stem cells protein extract (CADPE) hair restoration application product.

CADPE combines refined growth factor proteins extracted from human adipose-derived stem cells in a conditioned media and a unique protein formula, to maximize the revitalizing characteristic of skin and hair follicles.

CADPE increases the reproduction of human follicles’ dermal papilla cells, which consist of a distinct population of specialized fibroblasts important in morphogenesis (differentiation and growth) of the hair follicle structure and control of the hair growth cycle, CADPE works by turning over dying skin cells at twice the frequency of normal skin,

CADPE benefits:

Use of active proteins derived from human sources eliminates concerns with allergic reactions and skin irritation

The natural composition of the product’s various growth factors acquired from adipose-derived stem cells can provide exceptional biological activity

CADPE is multi-functioning, exhibiting anti-oxidation and hair re-growth effects

Each growth factor has a pharmacological effect, but the combination of growth factors has a synergistic effect that can enhance the pharmacological action of single proteins.

No special training is needed to learn how to use CADPE

The CADPE application procedure is shorter than other hair restoration protocols, which can take up to eight hours per patient

CADPE is supported by scientific evidence

When used by aesthetic practitioners, CADPE provides safe, cutting-edge hair thickening and hair follicle proliferation results that are CTFA-approved, take less application time than other hair restoration processes, and is backed by medical research.

Cellgenic adipose-derived stem cells protein extract can be purchased online at the Adimarket online store.

For more information, visit the Adimarket website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About Adimarket:

Adimarket, Inc., a division of the Global Stem Cells Group, is a one-stop, cost-competitive online marketplace for quality regenerative medicine equipment and supplies for physicians and healthcare professionals.

Adimarket was founded to provide practitioners the tools they need to practice regenerative medicine in a medical office setting. Motivated by a firm belief in the impact stem cell medicine can have when dispensed in a doctor’s office, Adimarket provides physicians with the tools they need to provide patients with cutting-edge treatments.

About Global Stem Cells Group:

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations. Each corporation is focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements in cutting-edge stem cell research, development, treatment, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop epicenter for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.

Global stem cell’s mission is to be the largest recognized stem cell and regenerative medicine network in the world.

