Actress Yvette Rachelle’s Universal Picture Film a Hit at Film Festivals, Other Film Wins in Russia!

Yvette Rachelle Starred & Produced Universal Pictures “Santa Stole Our Dog,” a Top Pick at the Whistler Film Festival, up for Best film at Sedona Film Festival this week!

Hollywood, CA (PRUnderground) March 1st, 2018

The Stunning and multi talented blue-eyed beauty Actress/Producer Yvette Rachelle born Novemeber 12,1987 is making a big impact at the Film Festivals! The talented newcomer both Starred & Produced Universal Pictures “Santa Stole Our Dog,” which was just a Top Pick in the Whistler Film Festival and is now up for Best Family film at the 2018 Sedona Film Festival this week.

“Santa Stole Our Dog” is receiving praise for its message of Adopting Dogs, Saving Polar Bears and Global Warming. Rachelle donated her time to make the film to help our planet and save animals. Maybe you didn’t know she has been saving and rescuing animals since childhood along with being a Spokesperson for the Wildlife Charity Defenders of Wildlife. Her buddy Ed Asner (Up/Elf), 7 time Emmy Award winner, 5 time Golden Globe Winner and fellow Defenders of Wildlife Spokesperson agreed to play Santa in her film to help our animals & Planet as well.

The film is about the magical story of a family that has an epic journey to the North Pole when their beloved Dog, Rusty (played by Canine Actor Lil Bear) goes missing because Santa accidentally steals him!- oops! Santa played by iconic Actor Ed Asner enlists his lead Elf, Snowflake, played by Swedish Actress Yvette Rachelle to help the family find their missing Dog. Dolly Parton also sings Original Songs in the film. The Critics are calling this film Ho-Ho-Ho- Hilarious! And Whistler Film Critic Jason Whyte wrote “‘Santa Stole Our Dog’ was a total blast for this Reviewer and I had a great time with every silly moment and know that kids would absolutely Love it!” Rachelle’s goal as both an Actress and Producer was to create a Family film that brings happiness to all and leaves the audience with a good message….

Yvette Rachelle’s career is on a roll at Film Festivals… Her other film “Adrenochrome” a.k.a “Misirlou,” an action packed thriller, recently won the International Russia Film Award for Best Feature film in Moscow, Russia. The film Stars Tom Sizemore from Oscar Award Winning film Directed by Steven Spielberg “Saving Private Ryan” where he Co-Starred with Tom Hanks. Rachelle has met Spielberg and greatly admires his talent as a Film Maker and the Humanitarian message he puts in his films. Her other Co-Star is Larry Bishop from Quentin Tarantino’s award winning film “Kill Bill. Volume 2.” All agree that Rachelle captivates the audience as her face and blue eyes light up the big screen in the role of Viper that she plays alongside Bishop shot in the infamous Viper Room in Hollywood formerly owned by Johnny Depp.

Rachelle had met with Larry Bishop before shooting the film and they both thought that newcomer filmmaker Trevor Simms unique Writing style and Directing could make this film a Cult favorite and “Adrenochrome” is getting rave reviews for its artistic flair and provocative script. Critics have said it is “wildly inventive, unpredictable and exhilarating…”

Looks like this Classically trained Actress Yvette Rachelle Film career is on the rise .Her family film “Santa Stole Our Dog” is now playing at Harkins Theatres this week at Sedona Film Festival. Both “Adrenochrome” and “Santa Stole Our Dog” are now out on Amazon. Fans can’t wait for Rachelle’s next film as the Press is saying she has become one of the favorite up & coming Actresses in Hollywood!

About PR Inc.