AccountSend.com launches SaaS platform for accountants and attorneys to automate client task reminders

Plantation, FL (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2018

AccountSend.com launches a SaaS platform that enables accountants and attorneys to save time and money by automating tasks, “to do” reminders, and follow-ups, eliminating the need to constantly chase after clients for documents and information. The system also includes an unlimited, secure, end-to-end cloud storage solution for each of the accountant or attorney clients which enables documents and information to be shared, stored, and tracked.

Brothers Todd Bomser, who owns an accounting practice, and Jonathan Bomser, who has been a SaaS developer for 20 years, conceived the idea based on a conversation they were having about client management, service, and profitability in professional industries. Inefficiencies are endless, with clients not delivering requested information in a timely and efficient manner. This creates a tremendous cost associated with wasted, non-billable staff hours and chasing clients to get the information so that the accountant or attorney can complete their work. With industries such as accounting and law, there is so much paperwork and information necessary in order to complete jobs that there has to be an easier, more cost-effective way to get this information from clients more expeditiously.

“This system saves accountants and attorneys a massive amount of time and money,” declares AccountSend founder and CTO Jonathan Bomser. “We used the system at Todd’s accounting firm and documented and tracked the cost and time savings to the tune of $3,000 per month in staff hours.”

The system is easy-to-use. A professional simply uploads client contact information, sets a schedule of task reminders, preloaded and customized for each of their clients via the calendar dashboard, and then automatically sends reminders and requests on the specified date via email and SMS. The platform also includes unlimited secured document storage, invoice reminders, appointment reminders, birthday and holiday reminders, and a host of other uses. The platform is as easy-to-use as Outlook or Google Calendar.

After extensive testing, the website officially launched for the public to sign up on May 1, 2018, and is currently being used in the United States. The company is launching in Europe and Canada in Q4 of 2018.

“Our goal is to make AccountSend one of the best and most-used systems for client management,” says Jonathan Bomser. “This is without a doubt the best thing to happen to the professional industry as it eliminates the same headache that is industry-wide”

About AccountSend.com

AccountSend.com (https://accountsend.com) is a SaaS service which is specifically customized for the accounting and legal industry. The service sends automated task reminders via email and SMS in order to request documents and information from clients, completing work in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. The system also includes an unlimited, secure, end-to-end cloud storage solution for each of the accountant or attorney clients, enabling documents and information to be shared, stored, and tracked. Sign up for a risk-free trial at https://AccountSend.com

