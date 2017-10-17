Academy of Advanced Cosmetics Announces Exciting Contest for Female Breast Cancer Survivors

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) October 17th, 2017

To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Academy of Advanced Cosmetics is excited to honor those who survived the fight. To do so, they announced a contest with exciting prizes. The only requirement for eligibility is that the participant must be a female breast cancer survivor. However, to be considered, the contestant must be nominated by a third party. This can include a family member, a close friend or a physician. Anyone who believes they know a breast cancer survivor who would appreciate the prize should nominate them for eligibility.

The lucky winner will be awarded a complimentary paramedical tattooing service, which is valued at $850.00. They will also receive a full-face makeover and lash extensions, as well as a mini photoshoot and an AAC gift bag. The winner will be eligible to cash in their prize starting from six months after their final chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

It is important to note that the winner must be comfortable being on camera while receiving their complementary treatments. Filming will be taking place during the entire process. However, her face will not be shown.

The deadline for entries is November 15, 2017. Please visit AACTraining.com to place your nomination. A winner will be selected and announced the first week of November.

Kilby White, the Business Development Manager of Academy of Advanced Cosmetics said the following: “The Academy of Advanced Cosmetics is passionate about self-empowerment through cosmetic procedures and it is our number one goal to help women embrace their inherent beauty no matter their physical challenge. In part of our yearly charitable endeavors, we are seeking to provide complimentary paramedical breast tattooing service and a makeover to one incredible breast cancer survivor. This cause is important to us because we value the importance of survivorship and want to honor the strength of a woman for her ability to endure, fight, and beat cancer.”

To find out more about the services offered by AAC, please visit www.AACTraining.com.

About Academy of Advanced Cosmetics

Academy of Advanced Cosmetics (AAC) of Atlanta, Georgia offers unique training in cosmetic application, permanent makeup, eyelash application and paramedical from beginners to advanced technicians. We have developed several courses to ensure you develop the skills needed to be successful in your cosmetic career. Owner/Trainer Feleshia Sams is passionate about her work at the Academy and personally oversees the entire curriculum. Having performed thousands of cosmetic procedures over the past 15 years Feleshia has had students from locally in the United States to as far abroad as Europe and the Middle East.