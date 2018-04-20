Academy of Advanced Cosmetics (AAC) to Host the Permanent Makeup and Microblading Conference 2018

The Academy of Advanced Cosmetics (AAC) is pleased to announce their first Permanent Makeup and Microblading Conference will take place in Georgetown on the Perimeter on May fifth and sixth. The first of its kind in Atlanta, this conference has been designed to help professional permanent makeup technicians, microbladers, cosmetic tattoo artists, and aesthetic practitioners enhance their knowledge and expertise.

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2018

The Academy of Advanced Cosmetics (AAC) is pleased to announce their first Permanent Makeup and Microblading Conference will take place in Georgetown on the Perimeter on May fifth and sixth. The first of its kind in Atlanta, this conference has been designed to help professional permanent makeup technicians, microbladers, cosmetic tattoo artists, and aesthetic practitioners enhance their knowledge and expertise. An impressive lineup of permanent makeup artists, microbladers, cosmetic medical doctors, and surgeons will attend the event alongside several advanced cosmetic trainers.

The upcoming Permanent Makeup and Microblading Conference will be a series of live demonstrations, interactive presentations, and hands-on practice sessions aimed at enhancing the knowledge and overall performance of the attendees in microblading, permanent makeup, and tattoo removal. It will also serve as a platform for the industry professionals to network, shop products, and exchange views.

The event will be hosted by Mrs. Feleshia Sams, a distinguished Master Paramedical Specialist with over fifteen years of industry experience and the owner of the academy.

Some of the key topics to be covered during the conference include:

Perfecting brow design

Microblading tips and tricks

Ombre Eyebrow Machine V/S Hand tool

Business building and branding

Color theory

Permanent makeup lip techniques

Georgia Microblading Association

The ABC’s of Anesthetics

Scar Camouflage

Surprise Presentations

Each conference attendee will receive course credit worth $200 (excludes eyelash extensions training) from the academy. There will be two-course credits amounting to $400 for those registering before April 1st, 2018.

“We are elated to announce AAC’s first Permanent Makeup and Microblading conference on May 5 and 6,” said Feleshia Sams. “This is the first ever conference of its kind in this area, and we invite all permanent makeup technicians, microbladers, cosmetic tattoo artists, and aesthetic practitioners to participate and benefit from this unique educational experience.”

Register now for the Permanent Makeup and Microblading Conference.

About Academy of Advanced Cosmetics

Academy of Advanced Cosmetics (AAC) of Atlanta, Georgia offers unique training in cosmetic application, permanent makeup, eyelash application and paramedical from beginners to advanced technicians. We have developed several courses to ensure you develop the skills needed to be successful in your cosmetic career. Owner/Trainer Feleshia Sams is passionate about her work at the Academy and personally oversees the entire curriculum. Having performed thousands of cosmetic procedures over the past 15 years Feleshia has had students from locally in the United States to as far abroad as Europe and the Middle East.