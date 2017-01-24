Academia Avance Launches #TheBridgeWeCross Go Fund Me Campaign In Support of Its Leadership Program

Academia Avance Charter School (Avance) has launched a Go Fund Me crowdfunding campaign in support of its KidsBridge program for college-bound seniors. This leadership program is designed to prepare Avance students by providing rigorous A-G coursework and internships in a professional setting, through strategic partnerships with local businesses, nonprofits and government offices.

KidsBridge Class of 2017’s mission, #TheBridgeWeCross, is to study water contamination issues in select cities, explore community and civic engagement strategies, as well as policy effected in each community; case studies include (but are not limited to) the PFOA contamination issue at the village of Hoosick Falls, NY, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Mohawk Nation 1990 “Oka Crisis” in Canada.

“Hoosick Falls and other cities across the nation, such as Flint, MI serve as an example of environmental and political crisis, and community resistance and resilience. We must invest in our youth now to spark a new generation of curious and self-motivated people, who will aspire to be dynamic leaders, and seek resolutions to systemic issues as fundamental as clean water. KidsBridge is Avance’s school-to-success pipeline and we hope our community will join our mission by donating to our KidsBridge program today,” says Executive Director, Ricardo Mireles.

A KidsBridge #TheBridgeWeCross culminating trip to Hoosick Falls, NY and the St. Regis Mohawk Nation, Canada will be directed mid May 2017, by course Instructors and select parent volunteers. A delegation of approximately 60 senior students will travel to the East Coast for this educational journey; and a select group of these students will also have an opportunity to attend a PFOA Conference for high school seniors at The Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College in Vermont, if funding is secured by May 1, 2017.

Academia Avance Charter School exemplifies student success through academic, professional empowerment and community leadership. It sets the standard for charter public school excellence placing quality on education first, while valuing professional development, community building, diversity and fiscal and social responsibility. For further information about Academia Avance, visit www.academiaavance.org.

