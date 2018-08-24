AC Gallery presents THE 25TH FRAME, the inaugural solo exhibition by cinematographer Patrick Curtet

THE 25TH FRAME x PATRICK CURTET | SEPTEMBER 8 – SEPTEMBER 29, 2018 | VIP PREMIER NIGHT SEPTEMBER 8 | 7PM – 10PM

Los Angeles, CA, USA (PRUnderground) August 24th, 2018

AC Gallery presents THE 25TH FRAME, the inaugural solo exhibition by artist Patrick Curtet. Action-packed, emotive photographs lend themselves to open-ended narratives for the viewer to dissect.

Cinematographic and fine art photographer Patrick Curtet is taking us on a road trip back in time to the Golden Age of 70’s Hollywood. Considered the New Wave of America cinema and reflecting the influence of Classic Hollywood, films such as «Bonnie & Clyde,» «Wild at Heart,» and «Bullit» are re-imagined and brought back to life in Curtet’s clever contemporary tableaus.

Patrick Curtet is a French fine art photographer based in Los Angeles. He revisits his favorite iconic American cult films in his new exhibition THE 25TH FRAME. Having fallen in love with photography since his early childhood and inspired by Hollywood cinema and the iconic California lifestyle, Curtet wishes to share his artistic vision of the west coast glory years; a suspended dimension where all heroes come alive.

Patrick Curtet is one identity, one eye, one personality, one vision, one spirit and one soul.

By capturing the moments and emotions of the influential films of the era, his photographic re-enactments guide us by his inspiration straight into the scene. More than just a photographer, Curtet believes that everything is a story and every person or place has something to tell… we just have to see that extra frame. THE 25TH FRAME emphasizes his artistic vision with surprising compositions, dramatic back-lighting and captivating imagery. Patrick Curtet’s artistic practice is a stunning experience in photographic verisimilitude, creating a new link to the Hollywood of then to now.

THE 25TH FRAME is “THE MOMENT BEFORE THE DUST SETTLES”

The solo exhibition THE 25TH FRAME runs September 8th – September 29th with a VIP Preview Night set for Saturday, September 8th from 7pm-10pm at AC Gallery located at 1546 N. Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA, 90028. RSVP: gallery@artistscorner.us

For more information about THE 25TH FRAME and AC Gallery, visit website www.acgallery.us

About AC Gallery