Abdul Majeed M.D. and Hilmi Karadeniz, M.D. to speak at ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Symposium April 28

ISSCA announces keynote speakers Abdul Majeed, M.D. and Hilmi Karadeniz, M.D. at the Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey, April 28, 2018.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) March 26th, 2018

Abdul Majeed, M.D. and Hilmi Karadeniz, M.D. will be featured speakers at the ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey April 28, 2018. Majeed will discuss findings of a recent study on intra-arterial injection of autologous bone marrow-derived mononuclear cells in ischemic stroke patients. Karadeniz will speak on current approaches to application of regenerative treatments in athletes.

Majeed is a hematologist, consultant, FRCP London, and a pioneer in stem cell transplantation and stem cell therapies in Iraq. He heads Global Stem Cells Group affiliate Stem Cell Centre in Baghdad. In 1992, he obtained a degree from the Board of Internal Medicine and served as the head of the medicine department Bin Majid hospital in Basra, southern Iraq.

In 2004, Majeed invited Prof. Marino Andolina (a pediatric immunologist from Trieste Italy) to Baghdad to perform the first autologous bone marrow transplant in Iraq. In 2009, Majeed and his team in Iraq began providing bone marrow-derived stem cell therapy for spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and other medical conditions. He served as director of the bone marrow transplantation unit at the medical city hospital in Baghdad from 2011 to 2017.

Karadeniz specializes in orthopedics and traumatology including sports medicine and surgery, arthroplasty, trauma surgery, spinal surgery, and ultrasound-guided PRP applications.

He studied at Istanbul School of Medicine, Istanbul University from 1998 – 2004, and Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic II, Istanbul Research and Training Hospital, Ministry of Health from 2005 – 2011. Karadeniz currently serves as an orthopedic surgeon and traumatologist at Şişli Kolan Hospital in Istanbul.

The Istanbul international symposium is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare solutions to regenerative medicine and provide the latest innovative discoveries and developments in all areas of stem cell research. The symposium will host a group of renowned international speakers, experts in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, who will provide a full day of rigorous scientific discourse directed to physicians.

The day’s events will incorporate information on stem cell biology, medicine, applications, regulations, product development, and commercialization, business opportunities, challenges, and potential strategies for overcoming those challenges.

To participate in the ISSCA Istanbul Symposium, reserve your spot by registering today. For more information, visit the stemcellconference.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA):

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

