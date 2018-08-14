Aastro Roofing Offers Hurricane Preparation Tips For Your Roof

Prepare and secure your home and roof this hurricane season with these helpful tips from top rated roofing experts at Aastro Roofing.

Boca Raton, FL (PRUnderground) August 13th, 2018

Wind damage and water infiltration are just the beginning of what can happen to your roof during a hurricane. South Florida is known for powerful hurricanes, high-speed winds and water surges that can be devastating to your home if you are not prepared. Make sure your home and roof are ready for this year’s hurricane season with a few tips from Aastro Roofing.

The preparation process can tedious and overwhelming, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time before hurricane season starts to prepare your home.

The first thing you want to do is inspect your roof. Winds can reach speeds of 160 mph, so inspecting your roof at least once a year is recommended for Florida homeowners. Keep a look out for loose tiles, especially those around the edges of the roof.

Make sure nails in your tiles and shingles are spaced evenly, and check to see if the nails are secured to the rafters. If you have access to an attic, inspect the roof from the inside.

Familiarize yourself with your insurance policy. Many policies offer discounts to holders who take measures to minimize storm damage. These include storm shutters and roof attachments and can result in a significant reduction in your premium. Also, be sure that the clause for rebuilding during disasters like hurricanes is included in your policy.

Clean out your gutter and drainage systems. The amount of rain that comes with hurricanes can cause just as much damage to your home as the wind. Clear all debris from gutters so that water can flow through your drains easily and effectively.

Contractors can also install hurricane clips that attach the roof to the walls of your home. This extra support can help prevent powerful winds from removing your roof during a hurricane but can be difficult to install in homes that are already built.

Roofs on older homes may not meet the latest building codes and should be inspected well before the season begins. If you have questions about the condition of your roof, maintenance or are looking for a new installation, contact the contractors at Aastro Roofing.

About Aastro Roofing

Aastro Roofing is a roofing contractor in Deerfield Beach, Delray Beach, and Boca Raton. They install roofs, repair roofs, and maintain roofs throughout South Florida. They have been business for over 30 years, and they are third generation roofers.