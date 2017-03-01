A Tinder App "Veg" for vegan dating has been launched in Apple Store

App Veg is designed for vegans who are looking for friendships, love, romance or marriage. I allows you to meet singles who enjoy a healthy lifestyle, eating vegetarian

Even though there are a lot of perks that come from not eating milk, fish, meat, or eggs, Veganism is still a minority chase. This means that the vegan who is looking for vegans to date have a hard time finding them. To make this easier, an App called Veg has been launched in the Apple Store for the vegans.

Veg allows the single vegans to easily meet other vegans who live in a healthy lifestyle and eat vegan food. In case, you are looking for a place where you can meet people who are just like you and eat what you eat. This is the right App that would guarantee the meeting and hook up! Veg has been specially designed for those who are vegetarians and are looking for people just like themselves. Moreover, it is also for those individuals who are aspiring to become vegans and what to join in the community and learn more about the vegan food and vegan lifestyles, before they indulge in a vegan dating relationship.

The main reason why Veg has been created is that there are a lot of people out there who are vegetarians and want to date others who are vegans as well. This is because they want someone who they can share their food with and live with comfortably. Moreover, they do not want the hassle of wondering what is stuck between their partner’s teeth while kissing them. So, to make it simpler for them, Veg has been developed to give them an open ground to find people just like themselves.

The features of Veg:

Easy Registration – You can easily join by using your Facebook ID or your email ID.

Search Option – You can limit your search according to what you want, where you can search for vegetarians looking for love, relationships or just friendships. The search option helps you filter the search along with the age, city, locality, gender, likes, interest, etc.

100% Free – The App is free to download, where there are no hidden fees.

Find Your Match – You would see profiles and give a like to the ones you like. If both of you like each other, the match is made.

Spark feature – Swipe right to like others or left to dislike others, which is the similar to Tinder App. Easy and quick to find your matches.

Message – Send & Receive messages from members at anytime and anywhere.

Moment – Share all your videos & photos so that others can view it.

Report/Block – You can easily block or report any member whom you do not want to connect with.

Veg is perfect for those who are willing to look for other Vegans who are interested in love and friendships. You can also find vegan recipes that are updated and shared by the other members, and even post some recipes there. The communication features in the App are great where you can easily send winks, photos, videos, and messages to anyone who is a member of the App.

So, what are you waiting for then? Download Veg today and begin interacting with vegans from all over the world!

