A Song of Dreams – Launch Party by Z.W. Mohr And Aaron Damon Porter

Author Z.W. Mohr has come up with his new illustrated picture book, “A Song of Dreams” which is the third book from series of Desdemona’s Dreams for children. This book is inspired by the fairy tales for children of all age groups. Its well-timed messages take you to the world of a 11-year-old girl called Desdemona, who thinks that that she can bring her dreams to the real world where everybody is forgetting to dream. This series is filled with amusing adventures and graceful discoveries to curb the attention of hearts and minds of children and adults too. Learn how a young girl fights against the real world to live her dreams.

Z.W. Mohr uncovers the whimsical imagination of a 11-year-old and how she challenges the real world to live her dreams. Z.W. Mohr has balanced well between both dream and real world so well with his beautiful prose and balletic poems creating a magical world. Aaron Porter’s illustrations swings your imaginations into Desmodona’s dream and real world.

Z.W. Mohr born in the wild blade and mudslide of LA, was raised by firelight, and often travelled to hidden temples of old civilization at a very young age. This helped him to uncover his imagination and realized that he builds a best castle from dreams. The stories of Desdemon is his wild imaginations which are penned as the little girls’ dreams.

Aaron Damon Porter was born in Oakland, California. He was inspired by Bil Watterson’s Calvin and Hobbes and other great books. He then started translating, painting full-time in New Orleans since 2008. Desdemona’s Dreams was his first initiative to a fairy tales illustration to reveal his creative endeavors.

Stop by the Tubby and Coo’s Book Shop in New Orleans from 12-4pm to join the festivities, Former Arise Academy student, and co-creator, Archanna Byrd along with author Z.W. Mohr and illustrator Aaron Damon Porter, as they uncover their new book “Song of Dreams”. Every book will be signed by them and you get a Free Audiobook of A Song of Dreams, and a $1 of every Desdemona’s Dreams Books, purchased at the release party, or purchased on this website on July 14th, will go towards an ART SUPPLY FUND for young budding artist, Archanna Byrd.

There will be free Desdemona’s Dreams cupcakes, prizes and more!

Dont forget to get your very own copy of this whimsical adventure book signed!

About Desdemona’s Dreams LLC

Z.W. Mohr was born in the foothills of Los Angeles, between a wild blaze and a mudslide. Being raised on stories told by firelight, and traveling to hidden temples of long gone civilizations at a young age, might have unlocked doors of imagination he's never learned how to close. Knowing that the best castles are built from dreams, he learned the masonry of language so he could build castles of his own. The stories of Desdemona are an invitation to visit these castles.

Aaron Damon Porter, born in Oakland, California, learned quickly that Mr. Sketch scented markers are not, in fact, edible. Inspired by Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes, N.C. Wyeth's work in Treasure Island, and David Mack's reimagining of Daredevil, Mr. Porter has worked on his own translations of the inner and outer worlds we inhabit. Painting full-time in New Orleans since 2008, he has developed bright but silent worlds of his own. Desdemona's Dreams is his first foray into fairytale illustration.