A Serial Killer Stalks the Small Towns of Central Maine in B. D. Smith’s The Ice Maiden

A serial killer is abducting, torturing, and murdering young women in and around Dover-Foxcroft, a small community in central Maine. His first victim is found in mid-January at the start of ice-fishing season. She is floating head down below the frozen surface of Sebec Lake, and is wearing an unusual costume – a conical dunce hat and a tabard decorated with dancing devils and flames – a replication of those worn by victims during the auto de fe torture and trials of non-believers during the Spanish Inquisition, suggesting a disturbing religious motive behind the killing.

Anne Quinn, an investigator for the Piscataquis County sheriff’s office, and Detective Douglas Bateman with the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police join forces in pursuing the killer. He leaves clues for Quinn and Bateman showing that he is clearly from the local community and is hiding in plain sight. He clearly enjoys playing a deadly “catch me if you can” game with Quinn and Bateman, and seems determined to humiliate them and demonstrate his superior intellect, leading them to suspect that perhaps there is a deeper motive and purpose behind his string of murders. More young women are abducted and killed through the spring and into the summer, and as Quinn and Bateman get closer to solving the case it becomes clear that the killer has been following an elaborate and carefully crafted plan, and is closing in on the real target of his murder spree.

