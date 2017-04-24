A second language gives you a head start this summer with Beauchamp Partners

Regardless of the role you are applying for, many employers favour and in some cases even expect a second language to aid you in the role.

(PRUnderground) April 24th, 2017

Interacting with people is a key part of many domestic roles and being able to do so in a native or common tongue always ensures better communication. Whether you will be travelling abroad with your employers or merely conversing with staff of other nationalities, a second language is becoming a desirable attribute. Many of the recent positions listed with Beauchamp Partners either desire or demand a bilingual employee, and if you are lucky enough to command a second tongue, this may be the perfect time to apply.

An opportunity in Switzerland not only allows you to stretch yourself professionally, keeping a house running in tip top condition and amusing a six year old girl, but to perfect your French. French is a desirable attribute for those looking to take this position and help immeasurably when dealing with the locals.

Global travel often increases the need for a second language, and the housekeeper/ Laundress role in Notting Hill is no exception. Working for a family with several properties around the globe will see you taking more than the wardrobe as your bilingual skills may be called in for quick translations.

A Surrey based employer is looking for a Russian speaking housekeeper to help the five family members manage. A pet loving housekeeper would also be preferable as a dog accompanies three children along with other duties. Though there is no travel involved, the immediate start has stirred interest and this position is sure not to remain for long.

If you are interested in any of the positions above, or wish to know more on the domestic duties available, contact Beauchamp Partners for more information.

About Beauchamp Partners

Beauchamp Partners is a recruitment consultancy who specialise in recruiting Private Household Staff including Nannies across the UK and Internationally, this includes staff for yachts, planes, private villas and chalets.