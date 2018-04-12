A Rookie Cop, with Little Training, Becomes an American Hero During MLK Citywide Riots

Rookie Cop, Marvin, saw a large crowd of over 100 looters, some carrying TV sets. Two looters in the middle of the crowd carried a large sofa…

New York City, 1968 (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2018

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the age of thirty-nine on April 4, 1968 at 6:01 p.m.

Rookie Cop Marvin Levey had his whole life changing experience with only one day on the job as a New York City police officer. When crowds of over one hundred thousand rioters overwhelmed the police force. New York City had no choice; they needed every able body police officer to maintain law and order. They needed much more law enforcement! There were no more police officers available to stop the riots. That meant that the April 3,1968 police academy class was order out on the means streets of New York City to quell riots, make arrests, and literally fight for their life’s without any police training

President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a national emergency. He called up federal troops, in 102 United States cities, outrage rioters poured into the streets. A crowd of over twenty thousand marched on to the White House on April 5, 1968. The federal troops had to fire on to the crowd of riots to turn them back from overrunning the White House. The whole country was out of control!

