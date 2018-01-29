A New Secure and Transparent Cryptocurrency Exchange is Born: Legolas Announces its Token Sale

Legolas, the regulatory-compliant cryptocurrency and fiat exchange, announces launch in 2018 for small and large traders and investors. Public ICO starts February 1st.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) January 29th, 2018

Legolas Exchange, a cryptocurrency exchange set to launch in Q2 2018, has announced a public crowdsale of its LGO token starting February 1st, 2018. Legolas Exchange has already raised a total of 1504 BTC (approximately $17M) during the private sale, which just closed. Legolas Exchange has also partnered with the global brokerage firm Makor Capital, and is spearheaded by an experienced team of entrepreneurs, blockchain developers and financiers.

By teaming up with Makor, Legolas Exchange ensures a regulatory compliant service for institutional investors and everyday traders. Fiat fundings will be deposited at major banks and cryptocurrencies will be stored in a secure proprietary custody solution.

Makor already operates under the Financial Compliance Authority (FCA), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the National Futures Association (NFA).

“We are witnessing the birth of a new financial asset, and there’s no doubt institutional investors want to be part of its growth”, says Legolas Exchange CEO Fred Montagnon.“They haven’t been able to do it so far, because they lacked serious, transparent and compliant counterparts. Legolas Exchange will fill this gap”.

Ouziel Slama, Legolas Exchange CTO adds: “The recent history of hacks and thefts has proven that fully-centralized cryptocurrency exchanges are clearly not an option for institutional investors. Fully-decentralized exchanges can’t be the solution to this problem because their offer in terms of variety and liquidity of tradeable cryptocurrencies is – by essence – too scarce”.

Legolas Exchange creates a fair trading environment, neutralizing front-running, guaranteeing transparency and the security of the order book. By using a decentralized ledger within its centralized platform, Legolas has created a hybrid new generation exchange where traders and investors can transact without doubting the integrity of the platform.

Legolas will sell approximately 174M of LGO tokens, available at the price of 0.00005 BTC per LGO.

For more information on Legolas Exchange (https://legolas.exchange), the Legolas Exchange ICO, or to schedule an interview with Legolas Exchange CEO Fred Montagnon, or CTO Ouziel Slama, please email brian@contentfac.com.

Disclaimer:

Please consult an independent registered investment advisor before making any investment.

The value of investments can go down as well as up.

Investors may not get back the amount they invested.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Legolas Exchange or Bitcoin. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

This is not a solicitation.

About Legolas Exchange