A Memoir of True Love for Strong Females, Until Forever by Luisa Cloutier

Luisa Cloutier is an inspirational speaker and the owner of a successful business. With dual citizenship, she divides her time between the U.S. and the South of Italy.

Massachusetts, US (PRUnderground) May 24th, 2018

“Luisa Cloutier’s tribute to her husband Brandon, is a beautifully written and engaging ‘coming of age’ journey, and the author’s distinct personality and perspective are evident throughout, creating a warm and moving memoir.” –Indie Reader

“The storytelling is raw and honest.” –Nabila Fairuz, author of The Chronicles of Captain Shelly Manhar

Until Forever is my memoir that depicts a complex yet inspiring story of love, loss and healing. Until Forever appeals to those interested in reading about women who have experienced joy, faced tragedy, and found the path to healing and the power to recreating their lives.

I grew up poor in Naples, Italy, dreaming of one day going to America in search of a better life. But that dream came to an end when my mother suddenly died, leaving the responsibility of caring for the family on me. With little support or love from my father or my boyfriend, I had to find the strength to raise my younger brother and sister the way I believed my mother would want me to. Those days were dark and difficult, straining my ability to believe life could be better.

But as happened to Cinderella, my life suddenly changed when I met a young U.S. Marine named Brandon. We couldn’t have been more different. We didn’t even speak a common language. And yet from the day we met, he understood me as no one had ever understood me before. Against all odds, and in spite of the sometimes painful, sometimes humorous efforts of my father and the U.S. Marine Corps to keep us apart, Brandon and I forged an unbreakable love and set out to build a new life together in the United States.

But as two people from such different worlds, we struggled at every turn. Through financial hardship, culture clashes and even marital separation, we learned that the strength of love can overcome all obstacles. When we ultimately turned to each other, we found everything we had always wanted and achieved success in every possible way.

Then at age forty-one, my husband suddenly died, just as my mother had. Our lives were so tightly interwoven that I was unable to go on without him. Once again I had to find a strength inside me I did not know I had and rebuild my life, even finding new love which I was sure was not possible.

this memoir will make readers laugh and cry and cheer. They will come away with a heartfelt belief in the eternal strength of true love and the ability we all have to heal even the deepest wounds.

It is a story that moves everyone who hears it.

Copies of Until Forever are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

Print and Electronic review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks / Sales Team, Black Rose Writing

sales@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.