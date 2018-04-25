A Fiery Murder, Human Trafficking, And Her Darkest Fear—Can Deputy Pelton Survive Unraveling Them?

In The Bishop Burned the Lady, Deputy Pelton faces a cancer of our age—human trafficking in the rural West—with equal measures of grit and hope, even amid the darkness.

Hope, ID (PRUnderground) April 25th, 2018

A mysterious fire in a remote forest clearing; a woman’s charred bones; unexplained tracks in the rutted road—the only clues Deputy Andi Pelton has to what happened. Until she meets an old man living alone in a forest compound that obviously houses many people. Human trafficking in the Montana wilderness? As Deputy Andi Pelton and psychologist Ed Northrup struggle to solve the brutal and fiery murder, Andi faces a fear she didn’t know she had. The horrors they unearth lead them deep into the appalling reality of prison gangs and a cult led by a malign Bishop—and threaten to overwhelm Andi and Ed’s romance and her growing bond with her “step-girlfriend,” Ed’s adopted daughter, Grace. Will that center hold when Andi finds the killer holding a knife against her throat? And if it does and she defeats him, will she be able to face her greater fear?

Bill Percy, an award-winning Idaho writer, draws on his experiences as a psychotherapist to write vivid, engaging tales of people confronting painful and challenging mysteries. His previous novels in the “Monastery Valley” series, Climbing the Coliseum and Nobody’s Safe Here, were finalists or distinguished favorites in multiple book award competitions. Bill lives with his wife, Michele, in Hope, Idaho, above the shore of idyllic Lake Pend Oreille and in the shadow of the rugged Cabinet Mountains.

Copies of The Bishop Burned the Lady are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

